UAE unveils manufacturing plan to harness technology of Fourth Industrial Revolution

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is rolling out the Industry 4.0 programme to accelerate local manufacturers’ digital transformation.

The programme aims to increase productivity and the development of innovative products, boosting manufacturing by 30 per cent and adding Dh25 billion ($6.8bn) to the economy by 2031.

“This initiative is a first of its kind in the Middle East and is a cornerstone of the Projects of the 50,” Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology said.

A dozen company partners form the ‘Champions 4.0 network’. The group will work with small- and medium-sized enterprises, of which there are some 13,000 in the industrial sector in the UAE, to assess their technology needs and provide solutions.

Ms Al Amiri added that by harnessing the potential of automation, additive manufacturing and blockchain, among other technologies, the aim is to lower the carbon footprint of UAE industry, engage small- and medium-sized companies to become "more innovative and inventive" and for UAE consumers to have a wider array of products and services available.

Fifteen preliminary agreements were signed with the departments of economic development of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ajman, as well as with 12 multinational companies including Adnoc, Abu Dhabi defence conglomerate Edge, German energy giant Siemens, US tech major Microsoft and UAE aluminium manufacturer EGA.

These technologies will “increase productivity, business continuity and create new opportunities and forge new career paths for the coming generation,” Ms Al Amiri said.

