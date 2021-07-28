Saudi Arabia's WeDeliver start-up raises $2.4m to fuel regional expansion

WeDeliver, a Riyadh-based crowdsourced delivery platform, has raised $2.4 million as it seeks to tap into the pandemic-induced delivery boom and enter new markets.

The start-up, which connects businesses with delivery needs to individual drivers, raised new funds from Palestine telecoms group Paltel, the Mutasami family fund, Arcom Technologies and various angel investors from management consulting companies.

In the next few months, WeDeliver will use the funding to expand its operations in various countries in the Middle East and North Africa region, founders of the start-up said.

“Our business is meeting the region’s needs for quick deliveries which surged during the pandemic,” Ahmad Ramahi, WeDeliver’s chief executive and co-founder, said.

“Our asset-light collaborative model is likely to disrupt intra-city logistics, enabling faster, more efficient and low-cost delivery for businesses and online customers.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increased demand for last-mile deliveries as businesses digitise to keep up with changing consumer habits. The autonomous last-mile delivery market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to witness its revenue growing at a compound annual growth rate of 18.48 per cent between 2021 and 2028, according to a report by Researchandmarkets.com.

Founded in April last year, WeDeliver has also opened offices in Jeddah and Dammam within the past few months.

The start-up uses technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to connect businesses that have parcels to be delivered with freelance drivers though a mobile app.

It does not employ any drivers or own any warehouses.

Using WeDeliver application, businesses can request a driver and have their package delivered anywhere in the kingdom. It also offers all parties in the delivery process real-time tracking updates to keep up with the status and location of the items.

“With the new funds, we will improve the automation of our operations, in addition to building our own data warehouse,” Mohammad Abu Kwaik, chief technology officer and co-founder of the company, said.

“There is huge demand for technology skills in the Mena region … at least 45 per cent of our overall staff will be technology specialists by the end of 2021.”

WeDeliver reduces the overall delivery costs by using crowdsourced freelance drivers and under-utilised warehouses for storage.

It has tripled its revenues in the past three months and achieved double-digit growth rates every month since its launch, the company said.

“We are pleased to support economic growth in the region by providing a new type of delivery service that is low-priced, reliable, easy-to-order, with tech-driven tracking, verified drivers, transparent pricing and customer support,” Nasser Almaawi, chief commercial officer and co-founder of the company, said.

The start-up, which oversubscribed its pre-seed round, is eager to partner with “strategic institutional and individual investors” who can add value beyond capital and support its expansion plans.

WeDeliver’s funding round is the largest pre-seed round for a Saudi Arabian start-up and the third-largest in the Mena region, the start-up said.

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Disability on screen Empire — neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis; bipolar disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Rosewood and Transparent — heart issues 24: Legacy — PTSD; Superstore and NCIS: New Orleans — wheelchair-bound Taken and This Is Us — cancer Trial & Error — cognitive disorder prosopagnosia (facial blindness and dyslexia) Grey’s Anatomy — prosthetic leg Scorpion — obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety Switched at Birth — deafness One Mississippi, Wentworth and Transparent — double mastectomy Dragons — double amputee

Abdul Jabar Qahraman was meeting supporters in his campaign office in the southern Afghan province of Helmand when a bomb hidden under a sofa exploded on Wednesday. The blast in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah killed the Afghan election candidate and at least another three people, Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak told reporters. Another three were wounded, while three suspects were detained, he said. The Taliban – which controls much of Helmand and has vowed to disrupt the October 20 parliamentary elections – claimed responsibility for the attack. Mr Qahraman was at least the 10th candidate killed so far during the campaign season, and the second from Lashkar Gah this month. Another candidate, Saleh Mohammad Asikzai, was among eight people killed in a suicide attack last week. Most of the slain candidates were murdered in targeted assassinations, including Avtar Singh Khalsa, the first Afghan Sikh to run for the lower house of the parliament. The same week the Taliban warned candidates to withdraw from the elections. On Wednesday the group issued fresh warnings, calling on educational workers to stop schools from being used as polling centres.

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

