Apple to release only 5G-enabled iPhones from next year

Apple sold more than 100 million iPhone 12 series iPhones within seven months of its launch. Bloomberg

Apple will release only 5G-enabled iPhones from 2022 and plans to launch a reformed version of its low-cost handset, the iPhone SE, which will be compatible with the next-generation network to attract more budget customers, according to Japanese newspaper Nikkei.

The Cupertino-based company will stop manufacturing any new 4G models and the budget 5G iPhone SE is set to hit the market as early as the first half of next year, the newspaper reported.

Compared with its peers, Apple was late to enter the 5G race. It launched its first 5G-enabled series, the iPhone 12, only in October last year. Meanwhile, competitors Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo introduced 5G smartphones in 2019.

Quote With more models, better product planning and specifications for next year, we do expect Apple’s iPhone shipment could at least be in line with the global smartphone phone market recovery Jeff Pu, analyst at Haitong International Securities

The upcoming budget iPhone SE will be powered by Apple’s own A15 processor – the same chip that will be used in this year’s iPhones – and its 5G connectivity will be enabled by Qualcomm’s X60 modem chip, Nikkei reported.

The new iPhone SE will come with a 11.9-centimetre LCD screen. Apple used only OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screens – offering improved image quality, better contrast and higher brightness – in its first 5G range, the iPhone 12 series.

Global smartphone manufacturers are trying to snag more market share through budget models as the pandemic dampens discretionary spending.

An improved cheaper offering may also help Apple to compete in the mid-range smartphone segment. It faces tough competition from rivals including Samsung and Huawei, which are equally aggressive in widening their customer base through pocket-friendly 5G handsets.

Apple launched the first iPhone SE for $400 in 2016. The cheaper iPhone posted strong sales in emerging markets such as China and India, with the company selling nearly 30 million units in 2016. But it stopped manufacturing the phone in September 2018.

Its second version was launched in April last year at nearly $420.

In comparison, the iPhone 12 Mini – the most affordable of last year’s premium iPhone range – was priced at $699. But it failed to attract many customers and Apple slashed production orders for the first half of this year.

The iPhone Mini will be replaced by a new version of the 17cm iPhone Pro Max next year, Nikkei said.

“It is pretty much decided that there won’t be a Mini next year and there will be a relatively cost-effective version of the largest iPhone Pro Max instead. However, the designs for the detailed specifications for the ... new models next year are not yet locked in,” the newspaper reported.

Apple’s net profit more than doubled in the company’s fiscal 2021 second quarter, which ended on March 27, as earnings across all categories of products reported double-digit growth. Its net profit surged 110 per cent annually to more than $23.6 billion.

Sales of iPhones climbed more than 65 per cent to $47.9bn in the quarter from the prior year period.

Apple, which shipped nearly 206 million iPhones last year, is expected to deliver 231 million devices this year and 240 million next year, according to investment bank Haitong International Securities.

“We don’t see revolutionary changes for Apple’s iPhones next year. But with more models … better product planning and specifications for next year, we do expect Apple’s iPhone shipment could at least be in line with the global smartphone phone market recovery,” Jeff Pu, an analyst at the Hong Kong-based investment bank, told Nikkei.

Smartphone shipments are forecast to reach 1.38bn units this year, up 7.7 per cent over 2020, according to International Data Corporation. This trend is expected to continue into 2022, when year-on-year growth will be 3.8 per cent and shipments will total 1.43bn.

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Terminator: Dark Fate Director: Tim Miller Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis Rating: 3/5

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

