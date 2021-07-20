Netflix's Q2 profit soars as number of paid subscribers climbs

Netflix posted a 19.4 per cent increase in revenue in the three months to June 30 from a year ago to $7.3 billion. AP

Netflix, the world's largest streaming company, reported an 87.9 per cent year-on-year surge in its second-quarter profit as the company added more than 1.5 million paid subscribers in three months, exceeding analysts’ expectations of one million.

Net income during the period stood at $1.3 billion, nearly $633 million more than the same period last year. However, it was 20.7 per cent down on the quarterly basis.

The company, which saw a huge spike in the number of users last year as more people stayed indoors and moved to the online platform for home entertainment, Netflix posted a 19.4 per cent increase in revenue in the three months to June 30 from a year ago to $7.3bn.

Quote We are excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories Netflix

Its operating income rose 36 per cent on an annualised basis to $1.8bn.

“We finished the quarter with over 209 million paid memberships, slightly ahead of our forecast … we continue to focus on improving our service for our members and bringing them the best stories from around the world,” Netflix said in a statement to its stakeholders.

The company’s sales growth was driven by an 11 per cent increase in average paid streaming memberships and an 8 per cent growth in average revenue per membership, Netflix said.

It said the Covid-19 pandemic has created an “unusual choppiness” in its growth and “distorted year-over-year comparisons” as acquisition and engagement per member household spiked in the early months of the crisis.

“In the second quarter, our engagement per member household was, as expected, down versus those unprecedented levels,” it said.

The pandemic-induced production delays last year led to a lighter first half of 2021 slate but the company expects it to build through the course of the year.

Netflix reportedly plans to offer video games on its streaming platform within a year. AP

Through the first half of this year, Netflix has spent $8bn on content, up 41 per cent year-on-year. It expects the new seasons of some of its biggest shows and a new movie line-up to deliver a strong second half.

“Covid and its variants make predicting the future hard, but with productions largely running smoothly so far, we are optimistic in our ability to deliver a strong second half slate,” Netflix said.

The company confirmed it was pushing into the gaming industry. It said games will be included in the members’ subscription at no additional cost, similar to films and series. Initially, the company will primarily focus on games for mobile devices.

“We are excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories … but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games,” Netflix said.

In its guidance for the third quarter, Netflix predicted paid net additions of 3.5 million subscribers against 2.2 million added in the prior year period.

Competitors such as Walt Disney and Amazon are spending billions to compete with Netflix.

“We are still very much in the early days of the transition from linear to on-demand consumption of entertainment,” Netflix said.

“The planned merger of Warner Media Group and Discovery and Amazon’s pending acquisition of MGM are examples of the ongoing industry consolidation as firms adapt to a world where streaming supplants linear TV,” it added.

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday February 8, v Kenya; Friday February 9, v Canada; Sunday February 11, v Nepal; Monday February 12, v Oman; Wednesday February 14, v Namibia; Thursday February 15, final

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

Top financial tips for graduates Araminta Robertson, of the Financially Mint blog, shares her financial advice for university leavers: 1. Build digital or technical skills: After graduation, people can find it extremely hard to find jobs. From programming to digital marketing, your early twenties are for building skills. Future employers will want people with tech skills. 2. Side hustle: At 16, I lived in a village and started teaching online, as well as doing work as a virtual assistant and marketer. There are six skills you can use online: translation; teaching; programming; digital marketing; design and writing. If you master two, you’ll always be able to make money. 3. Networking: Knowing how to make connections is extremely useful. Use LinkedIn to find people who have the job you want, connect and ask to meet for coffee. Ask how they did it and if they know anyone who can help you. I secured quite a few clients this way. 4. Pay yourself first: The minute you receive any income, put about 15 per cent aside into a savings account you won’t touch, to go towards your emergency fund or to start investing. I do 20 per cent. It helped me start saving immediately.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

Six tips to secure your smart home Most smart home devices are controlled via the owner's smartphone. Therefore, if you are using public wi-fi on your phone, always use a VPN (virtual private network) that offers strong security features and anonymises your internet connection. Keep your smart home devices’ software up-to-date. Device makers often send regular updates - follow them without fail as they could provide protection from a new security risk. Use two-factor authentication so that in addition to a password, your identity is authenticated by a second sign-in step like a code sent to your mobile number. Set up a separate guest network for acquaintances and visitors to ensure the privacy of your IoT devices’ network. Change the default privacy and security settings of your IoT devices to take extra steps to secure yourself and your home. Always give your router a unique name, replacing the one generated by the manufacturer, to ensure a hacker cannot ascertain its make or model number.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

