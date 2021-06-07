Step aside Bitcoin, central bank digital currencies can be the real disruptors, S&P says​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cryptocurrencies are too volatile and are merely speculative investments, Mohamed Damak says

A Bitcoin ATM sign in New York. The US plans to publish a discussion paper this summer that will outline its current thinking on digital payments. Reuters
A Bitcoin ATM sign in New York. The US plans to publish a discussion paper this summer that will outline its current thinking on digital payments. Reuters

Central bank digital currencies have the potential to be the real disruptor in the financial sector, as opposed to cryptocurrencies that are merely a tool for speculative investment, according to S&P Global Ratings.

“The price of a cryptocurrency is volatile and it can go down, but what cannot go down is the price of a CBDC,” Mohamed Damak, a senior director at S&P Global Ratings, said on Sunday.

“A digital dollar will always remain a digital dollar, unless the Fed decides otherwise.”

People trust central banks to create digital currencies and “we think the CBDC will be the real disruptor here”, he told The Future of Banking virtual seminar.

“We believe that central banks will have a clear preference for a CBDC model where banks and financial institutions still have a role to play."

Based on this assumption, the ratings agency expects a moderate effect on banks' business models going forward, which could result in some pressure on revenue generated by activities such as payment services. However, depending on the model central banks choose, CBDCs could “meaningfully influence” even monetary and fiscal policies in the future, Mr Damak said.

Read More

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. APUK authorities consider 'Britcoin' digital currency

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank blazes a trail with first digital currency

UAE Central Bank joins Hong Kong government's digital currency project

Central bank digital currencies may increase financial inclusion but are a headache for lenders

Central banks around the world are looking into the development of digital currencies amid the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies as an asset class among both retail and institutional investors.

China was one of the first major economies to look at the potential of a CBDC in 2014 and it has already started limited trials of its digital currency.

In April, the Bank of Japan said it would begin a series of experiments for a digital yen and the UK Treasury and Bank of England said they would establish a task force to develop a "Britcoin".

Last month, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell announced plans to publish a discussion paper this summer that will outline its current thinking on digital payments.

On Saturday, G7 finance ministers and central bank governors committed to work together on CBDCs to develop an understanding "on their wider public policy implications".

"We note that any CBDCs, as a form of central bank money, could act as both a liquid, safe settlement asset and as an anchor for the payments system. Our objective is to ensure that CBDCs are grounded in long-standing public sector commitments to transparency, the rule of law and sound economic governance," the policymakers said in a joint communique.

CBDCs will help build “trust across the ecosystem” but their development will still take some time, Mr Damak said.

“I am not sure if the central banks are ready for this big bang yet.”

In the meantime, cryptocurrencies will continue to exhibit volatility. They are purely “speculative investments and we don’t even call them payment solutions”, he said.

There are 5,500 cryptocurrencies in the world with a combined market capitalisation of up to $2 trillion, which is equal to Apple’s value. Given the high number of retail investors invested in cryptocurrencies, “they are the ones to lose money” if prices plunge, Mr Damak said.

Among the flaws of cryptocurrencies is their exorbitant power consumption, with investors that follow environmental, social and corporate governance guidelines expected to be “de facto excluded” from putting money into them.

Although banks and financial institutions do not have significant financial exposure to these currencies, they face the risk of “mis-selling” if they help their clients to invest in cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds without fully explaining the risks.

Unlike many of its global peers, Europe's biggest lender HSBC last month said it has no plans to set up a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment because they are too volatile and lack transparency. However, the bank is a believer in CBDCs, HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said.

The price of a cryptocurrency is volatile and it can go down, but what cannot go down is the price of a CBDC

Mohamed Damak, senior director for financial institutions ratings at S&P

Bitcoin, the world's largest digital currency, has slumped about 50 per cent from its year high of $64,895 on April 14 to trade at $36,144 on Monday at 11.56am UAE time.

Banks also face the risk of customer defaults on loans and credit card used to invest in cryptocurrencies, "which could have some impact on their asset quality", Mr Damak said.

Globally, lenders are also facing mounting pressure from the FinTech industry.

Many lenders in the GCC have embarked on digital transformation programmes to keep pace with the changing dynamics of the financial services industry.

As the primary source of funding to fuel regional economies, banks are being protected by regulators to some extent, but are already facing competition in areas like payments systems, where costly and inefficient processes are being taken over by more efficient and cost-effective solutions by FinTech companies, Mr Damak said.

Although the profitability of some GCC banks declined in 2020 due to pandemic-driven headwinds that led to lower lending growth, smaller margins and higher costs of risk, they have been resilient and managed to shift their businesses online with “minimal disruption”.

“Demand for FinTech solutions is present and expanding”, and banks have realised that. However, “we see a stronger focus on costs with reduction of branch networks and staff relocations to cheaper locations", Mr Damak said.

Updated: June 7, 2021 04:47 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
British tourists and residents line up to return to England at Faro airport, Algarve, Portugal, on June 5, 2021. EPA

Frustrated Britons rush home from Algarve to avoid quarantine

Europe
Holidaymakers on the beach in front of the Carbis Bay Hotel, Cornwall, the venue of the forthcoming G7 summit. Getty Images 

World leaders gear up for ‘most important G7 in history’

Europe
G7 finance ministers agreed a 15% minimum corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals to pay more into government coffers. AFP 

Explainer: 'Historic' G7 deal is a step in the right direction to save $240bn a year in lost tax revenues

Business
Michaela Coel won a slew of Bafta TV awards for 'I May Destroy You' on Sunday night. AP

Bafta TV awards: Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' scores string of wins

Television
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams