Udrive to launch pay-per-minute car rental in Saudi Arabia

Udrive, the Dubai-based pay-per-minute car rental platform, is set to launch its services in Saudi Arabia.

Founded in January 2017 in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Udrive raised $5 million earlier this year as it sought to expand across the Mena region and Turkey.

Its first city in Saudi Arabia will be Riyadh, with plans to roll out fleets in Jeddah and other Saudi cities next year.

"We believe our car-sharing model will reduce commuting costs for residents, tourists, students and start-ups while supporting the nation’s long term development goals by reducing vehicle emissions and decreasing pressure on infrastructure," Nicholas Watson, co-founder and chief executive of Udrive, said.

“As more businesses open offices in Saudi Arabia, we see an increasing appetite for car rental services in the KSA. There is also a growing passenger car market among a population where more than half are under 25, that is moving from ownership to usership."

Udrive has tripled its fleet since earlier in the coronavirus pandemic and is set for triple-digit-percentage growth in the region during the next 12 months, Mr Watson added.

Udrive users will be able to drive for 0.60 Saudi riyals per minute or 130 riyals per day — up to 200km.

Car-sharing apps that allow customers to rent a vehicle by the hour, or even the minute, have been growing in popularity. The pay-by-use model helps drivers to save on insurance and maintenance costs, and car loan repayments.

The number of car-sharing users is expected to reach 60.7 million by 2026 from 48.5 million in 2022, according to Statista.

The key difference between Udrive and traditional car rental services is that Udrive cars are fitted with an Internet of Things device that can remotely open, lock, monitor and disable car use.

