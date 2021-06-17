Saudi Arabia to merge its insurance and pensions funds to create entity with $29bn in holdings

The kingdom's cabinet approved the merger of the General Organisation for Social Insurance and the Public Pension Agency

The combination of the two state-run funds is an extension of “continuous reforms” in the kingdom, its finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said. Reuters 
The combination of the two state-run funds is an extension of “continuous reforms” in the kingdom, its finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said. Reuters 

Saudi Arabia, the biggest Arab economy, is combining its general insurance and public pension funds to create a public sector entity with $29 billion in domestic and foreign stock holdings.

The kingdom's cabinet has already approved the merger of Saudi Arabia’s General Organisation for Social Insurance (Gosi) and the Public Pension Agency, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The combination of the two state-run funds is an extension of “continuous reforms” and part of an organisational restructuring process, in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives, minister of finance Mohammed Al Jadaan, who is also chairman of Gosi's board, said in a statement on Thursday.

Read More

Saudi Arabia is expected to see the biggest rise in sovereign sukuk issuances from the GCC in 2020, Moody's says. AP Saudi Arabia’s 350bn riyal fund finalising strategy for infrastructure co-investments by April

GCC economies set to grow 2.1% this year on higher oil prices and government spending

Middle East growth to speed up in second half on higher oil prices and vaccine rollouts

The move underscores the importance of the social insurance sector “as [a] symbiotic system which has an important role in enhancing social protection for all citizens”, the minister said.

The merger will bring social benefits coverage for public and private sector employees under one insurance scheme and will help to eliminate duplication of processes. It will also increase “operational and financial efficiency” and improve services, he added.

“The merging process will strengthen the fund’s financial position by maximising investment returns and will enhance investment performance and strategic diversification” of its portfolio of investments, Mr Al-Jadaan said.

The funds hold significant stakes in Saudi Arabian companies, including a combined $8.5bn holding in Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest bank by assets. It also controls, a $4.3bn stake in Al Rajhi Bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The public entities, whose portfolios also include real estate and domestic and foreign bonds holdings, also hold shares worth $207 million in drug maker AstraZeneca and $170m in HSBC.

The kingdom, which is the world's biggest oil exporter, is trying to radically transform its economy. Like the rest of its peers in the six-member economic bloc of the GCC, Saudi Arabia is consolidating and restructuring its public sector entities to gain scale and improve efficiencies in the wake of the three-year oil price slump that began in 2014.

It merged eight public development institutions focused on agriculture, human development, industrial development and real estate, among others, to create the National Development Fund in 2017, to reduce the cost and speed development of public sector projects, including mega infrastructure schemes.

Updated: June 17, 2021 04:19 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sotrovimab, an antibody treatment, can prevent extreme illness and death in 85 per cent of early treatment cases and can work on all known variations. Picture: Supplied

Sotrovimab: how the UAE's new drug to treat Covid-19 works

Health
The UAE retained its 9th place ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021. Photo: AFP 

UAE's resilience ranks it 9th globally for economic competitiveness despite the pandemic

Economy
The Mahfouz family are planning to go home to Sweden this summer to spend time with family and friends. Antonie Robertson / The National

Changing travel rules hamper summer holiday plans for UAE residents

UAE Government
Iranian hackers used the anti-regime credentials of Iraj Mesdaghi to try to snare dissidents online. Wikimedia Commons

Dissidents targeted by Iranian hackers Ferocious Kitten in six-year surveillance campaign

Europe
Brock Pierce, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, US presidential candidate and actor, says investing into projects and buying historical real estate to preserve it have been his main passions. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Money & Me: ‘I was a child star in Hollywood but now I'm a cryptocurrency billionaire’

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast