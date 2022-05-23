Abu Dhabi's Al Masaood Group launches first UAE-built charging solution for EVs

Abu Dhabi's Al Masaood Group launched the first UAE-made charging solution for electric vehicles on Monday, in line with the growth of green mobility in the country.

The Shams+ solution, released by Al Masaood Power Division, is a fully fledged battery-charging system powered by solar energy that can top up vehicles in 25 minutes and has an extensive network of stations, the company announced at the inaugural Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit on Monday.

Shams+, which is expected to be rolled out in the third quarter of 2022, will also be compatible with hybrid marine vehicles, Al Masaood said.

“We aim to deliver better access to connectivity-enabled and seamless plug-and-charge experience," said Rasso Bartenschlager, general manager of Al Masaood Power Division.

"It will precipitate wider adoption of EVs and marine vessels in the country and the rest of the Gulf region, thereby reducing carbon emissions and helping fast-track the goals of the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative.”

EVs are growing in popularity as more users see their benefits compared to traditional petrol vehicles, but one of the key requirements to increasing adoption is to grow the network of charging stations.

The UAE has focused on increasing charging stations in recent years. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority recently said its charging network has risen to 325 stations, as the number of registered EVs in the emirate rose to 5,107 as of January 31 this year from 71 on December 31, 2015.

That has provided more than 8,800 megawatt hours, enabling motorists to travel more than 58 million kilometres since 2015 while cutting refuelling costs by about three quarters, Dewa said.

The UAE aims to have 42,000 electric vehicles on the roads by the end of the next decade, as part of its net zero target.

Expand Autoplay An Audi e-tron at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. All photos by Antonie Robertson / The National

Al Masaood Power Division said its charging stations will be built with rest areas for added convenience.

“We also want to highlight that such a value-added solution is an addition to our growing large-scale energy solution projects that are completely made in the country," Mr Bartenschlager said.