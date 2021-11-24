Adnoc-OCI JV Fertiglobe selects green hydrogen electrolyser for Egypt plant

Fertiglobe, the chemicals joint venture by Netherlands-listed OCI and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, selected Plug Power to build a 100-megawatt electrolyser to produce green hydrogen to be used in ammonia production in Egypt.

Fertiglobe is developing the facility in Ain Sokhna with its partners Scatec, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt and Orascom Construction. The facility will produce up to 90,000 tonnes of green ammonia.

The chemical compound is an easily transportable form of hydrogen and serves as an alternative fuel in the transportation sector as well as in decarbonising the grid in Japan.

“At start-up, this will be the largest green hydrogen and largest green ammonia application globally. Construction is expected to follow an accelerated schedule to showcase the green hydrogen facility during Cop 7 in Egypt in November 2022, highlighting Egypt’s and Fertiglobe’s growing leadership in the renewable energy markets and commitment to a greener future,” said OCI executive chairman Nassef Sawiris.

