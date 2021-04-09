Average British house price hits new record high of £254,606

Village homes in Great Budworth in Cheshire, England. UK house prices were 6.5 per cent higher in March than in the same month a year ago – the equivalent of £15,430 in cash terms. Education Images/Universal Image

The average British house price hit a new record high of £254,606 ($348,891) in March, as the market saw a resurgence in activity after UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's extension of the stamp duty holiday in his annual budget.

House prices in March were 1.1 per cent higher than in February, the first rise since November, the Halifax House Price Index showed, and 6.5 per cent higher than in March 2020 – the equivalent of £15,430 in cash terms.

Prices were 0.3 per cent higher in the first quarter of this year compared to the preceding three-month period.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said the renewed activity in March followed a subdued start to the year.

“Casting our minds back 12 months, few could have predicted quite how well the housing market would ride out the impact of the pandemic so far, let alone post growth of more than £1,000 per month on average,” Mr Galley said.

“The continuation of government support measures has been key in boosting confidence in the housing market. The extended stamp duty holiday has put another spring in the step of home movers, while for those saving hard to buy their first home, the new mortgage guarantee scheme provides an alternative route on to the property ladder.”

Britain’s housing market has soared since the start of the pandemic, partly fuelled by pent-up demand following the first lockdown and later by Mr Sunak’s first tax break, unveiled in July last year, which keeps the first £500,000 of the purchase price of a main residence in England and Northern Ireland exempt from the levy.

The move caused a surge in transactions that sent house prices soaring to an average record high of £252,000 in 2020, the Office for National Statistics said – up 8.5 per cent from 2019.

At the start of the year, buyers feared Mr Sunak would stick to the existing March 30 expiry date for the tax holiday, causing heightened activity in the market to ease.

However, he extended the tax break in his March 3 budget until the end of June to keep the property market buoyant as the country eases out of lockdown.

He also introduced a new mortgage guarantee scheme, which helps first-time buyers on to the property ladder by encouraging lenders to provide mortgages on deposits as low as 5 per cent.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday that new buyer inquiries in March showed their highest increase since September, with demand continuing to outstrip supply, despite an increase in sellers bringing new properties to the market.

The outlook for sales was the most upbeat since before the pandemic, and prices rose across all regions of the country, according to RICS.

“Demand is outstripping supply,” Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS said. “Prices continue to move upwards. More worryingly, this is also being reflected in the price expectations data both at the 12-month horizon and beyond.”

Tom Bill, head of residential research at global property consultancy Knight Frank, said during March and the start of April, the UK housing market was in the middle of “a perfect storm”.

“Sellers who hesitated earlier in the year because they were home-schooling or had concerns about missing the stamp duty deadline are now listing their property,” Mr Bill said.

“Meanwhile, the prospect of summer holidays means a spring surge in activity is more discernible this year as plans are brought forward, buoyed in many cases by high levels of personal savings accumulated over the last year.”

Looking ahead, Mr Galley expects the elevated levels of activity to continue in the coming months, with consumer confidence spurred on by the successful vaccine campaign, and buyer demand still fuelled by a desire for larger properties and more outdoor space because work-life priorities shifted during the pandemic.

“A shortage of homes for sale will also support prices in the short term, as lower availability always favours sellers,” he said.

However, with Britain’s economy plunging 9.9 per cent last year – the biggest contraction in more than 300 years – and unemployment hitting 5 per cent in the three months ending in January, he remains cautious about the longer-term outlook.

“Given current levels of uncertainty and the potential for higher unemployment, we still expect house price growth to slow somewhat by the end of this year,” Mr Galley said.

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

The First Monday in May

Director: Andrew Rossi

Starring: Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld, John Paul Gaultier, Rihanna

Three stars

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

Results 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m; Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Greeley, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi. 6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Marzaga, Jim Crowley, Ana Mendez. 6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Jawaal, Jim Crowley, Majed Al Jahouri. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Ashras, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi.

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

RESULTS Lightweight (female)

Sara El Bakkali bt Anisha Kadka

Bantamweight

Mohammed Adil Al Debi bt Moaz Abdelgawad

Welterweight

Amir Boureslan bt Mahmoud Zanouny

Featherweight

Mohammed Al Katheeri bt Abrorbek Madaminbekov

Super featherweight

Ibrahem Bilal bt Emad Arafa

Middleweight

Ahmed Abdolaziz bt Imad Essassi

Bantamweight (female)

Ilham Bourakkadi bt Milena Martinou

Welterweight

Mohamed Mardi bt Noureddine El Agouti

Middleweight

Nabil Ouach bt Ymad Atrous

Welterweight

Nouredine Samir bt Marlon Ribeiro

Super welterweight

Brad Stanton bt Mohamed El Boukhari

Super Saturday race card 4pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 | US$350,000 | (Dirt) | 1,200m

4.35pm: Al Bastakiya Listed | $300,000 | (D) | 1,900m

5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 | $350,000 | (Turf) | 1,200m

5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 | $350,000 | (D) | 1,600m

6.20pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 | $300,000 | (T) | 2,410m

6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 Group 1 | $600,000 | (D) | 2,000m

7.30pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 | $400,000 | (T) | 1,800m

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The specs: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT Price, base / as tested: Dh259,000 Engine: 6.4-litre V8 Power: 475hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 640Nm @ 4,300rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

