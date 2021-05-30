xxx Aldar Properties has cumulatively booked more than Dh2.5 billion in the past six months from the sale of properties in three phases of the development – Noya, Noya Viva and Noya Luma. Courtesy Aldar Properties (Courtesy Aldar Properties)

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest developer by market value, announced that Noya Luma, the third phase of its Noya project on Yas Island, sold out within four hours.

The developer generated Dh560 million ($95.2m) in sales from the Noya Luma project, it said in a statement on Sunday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade. Aldar has cumulatively booked more than Dh2.5 billion in the past six months from the sale of properties in three phases of the development – Noya, Noya Viva and Noya Luma.

“The entire Noya development has proven to be incredibly popular amongst investors and homeowners,” Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development, said.

Quote We made the decision to only offer standalone villas at Noya Luma, following the significant interest registered in villas [in] the first two phases

“To satisfy the needs of our customers, we made the decision to only offer standalone villas at Noya Luma, following the significant interest registered in villas [in] the first two phases and this has proven to be a very successful approach.”

Noya Luma includes 189 standalone villas. Three-bedroom units were priced from Dh2.41m while four and five-bedroom villas were priced from Dh2.77m and Dh3.27m, respectively.

“Similar to other recent launches, we saw growing interest from overseas buyers at Noya Luma and we expect this trend to continue as more and more expats realise the benefits of Abu Dhabi’s recently implemented real estate, residency and investment reforms,” Mr Al Omaira said.

UAE nationals purchased the highest number of units at 50 per cent, followed by buyers from Lebanon, Jordan, Canada and Syria, the statement said.

Among the buyers in Noya Luma, 73 per cent purchased their first Aldar property, while 53 per cent were under the age of 40 and 31 per cent were women, the company said.

Construction is due to begin in November, with handovers expected to start in February 2024.

The average plot size for units in Noya Luma will be larger than that for villas built in the second phase, the company said.

The first phase of Noya valued at Dh940m was sold out within four hours of its launch, while the second phase Noya Viva was sold within 48 hours.

Aldar’s residential portfolio on Yas Island also includes Yas Acres, Water’s Edge, Lea, Ansam and Mayan.

The developer plans to launch five new projects this year on Reem, Saadiyat and Yas Islands and these will be a mix of villas, plots and apartments, Jonathan Emery, chief executive of Aldar Development told The National in an interview.

Mr Emery said the company aims to equal or surpass 2020 sales of Dh3.6bn this year.

Introducing “Noya Luma”. An exciting new community where you can live it all. Including an exclusive resort-style pool & park, courts, and a community centre. Minutes from Yas Theme Parks and Yas Mall. #aldar_properties pic.twitter.com/Ycp6ixftm0 — ALDAR (@AldarTweets) May 25, 2021

The developer reported an 80 per cent jump in first-quarter net profit as revenue increased and finance costs declined. Net profit for the three months to March 31 rose to Dh544m. Revenue in the period increased 16 per cent to Dh2bn due to higher property sales.

The property market in Abu Dhabi is expected to stabilise in 2021 amid balanced supply, according to a report from consultancy ValuStrat.

“Rents and capital values in established villa locations could stabilise and perhaps witness gradual appreciation. Apartments could follow suit towards the end of 2021,” the report said.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)