Aldar sells out 420 units for $272m in first phase of Ras Al Khaimah development

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, sold out 420 units for Dh1 billion ($272 million) in the first phase of its residential development in Ras Al Khaimah, as the UAE's property market continues to record strong investor interest.

The beachfront units at the development, located on Al Marjan Island, were sold out in 48 hours of the launch, showing “the growing demand for the short-term stay and second home market in Ras Al Khaimah”, Aldar said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The first phase includes 357 units in the Nikki Beach Residences community, including one to five-bedroom apartments. All apartments are serviced, with both furnished and unfurnished options, with the average price for a one-bedroom unit at Dh2.3 million.

Following the sell-out of phase one, Aldar has released an additional 150 units for sale.

All apartments at the Nikki Beach community are serviced. Photo: Aldar

The strong response to the project in Ras Al Khaimah “has validated our long-held view that the market is primed for a branded residential product that facilitates short-term stays”, said Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development.

“As we unveil phase two, we anticipate continued interest from buyers.”

The UAE‘s property market has been steadily growing on the back of government initiatives and overall growth in the economy.

Aldar, which posted a 43 per cent annual increase in third-quarter profit to Dh794 million, has been expanding its portfolio rapidly to cater to demand.

The company reported record development sales of Dh7.8 billion in the third quarter of this year, with nine-month sales at their highest level of Dh19.4 billion and 11 new projects launched so far this year.

Overseas and expatriate resident buyers accounted for 87 per cent of sales in the first phase of its Ras Al Khaimah project, while 60 per cent are under the age of 45, the developer said on Thursday.

The residential community aims to offer a “resort-like lifestyle” with amenities such as a beach lounge, a modern clubhouse, games room, sauna, yoga deck, kids' areas and gyms with sea views.

Aldar acquired the 40,000-square-metre beachfront plot for the development from master developer Marjan in November last year.

The development is located between the Rixos Bab Al Bahr and Doubletree by Hilton – both acquired by Aldar last year.

The Abu Dhabi developer, which has expanded to regional markets including Dubai and Egypt, is also entering select international markets, with a particular focus on Europe.

This month, the company acquired UK developer London Square for Dh1.07 billion, marking its first acquisition outside the Mena region.