Azizi Developments launches $8bn mixed-use mega project in Dubai

Dubai property developer Azizi Developments has launched a Dh30 billion ($8.16 billion) mixed-use development as the emirate's property market continues to boom on strong investor demand.

The new development in Dubai South, named Azizi Venice, will feature more than 30,000 residential units including 100 mid-rise apartment complexes and more than 400 luxury villas and mansions, the developer said on Thursday.

It will also feature Dubai’s second opera venue and a temperature-controlled pedestrianised boulevard, among other amenities.

“This community will become a … home for around 80,000 residents and a … tourist attraction for around 30,000 visitors daily,” Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, said.

