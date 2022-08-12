Emaar Properties second-quarter net profit more than doubles on revenue boost

Dubai’s biggest listed developer Emaar Properties more than doubled its second-quarter net profit as sales revenue climbed amid a strong rebound in the UAE’s property market .

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the three-month period to the end of June climbed more than 128 per cent on an annual basis to Dh2.06 billion ($561.3 million), the company said in a bourse filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) jumped 53 per cent to Dh2.93bn. Revenue during the April-June period jumped 8 per cent year-on-year to 6.94bn.

“We have delivered strong second quarter results of Emaar by successfully carrying on the momentum built during the first quarter of 2022," an Emaar spokesperson said in a statement. "Thanks to the post-pandemic uptick in the real estate market and strong recovery of our mall, hospitality and retail assets, which increased our second quarter profit this year."

More to follow...