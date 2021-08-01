RAK Properties’ Q2 profit jumps 279% as it prepares for project handovers

The Dh10bn Mina Al Arab development in Ras Al Khaimah. RAK Properties will hand over a villa project in the project this year. Satish Kumar / The National

RAK Properties recorded a 279 per cent rise in its second-quarter profit amid a broad recovery in the UAE property market, as the developer prepares to hand over two residential projects this year.

Net income for the three months to the end of June climbed to Dh55.7 million ($15.16m), according to a regulatory filing on Sunday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The developer behind the Dh10 billion ($2.72bn) Mina Al Arab master development reported revenue of Dh140.8m in the second quarter of 2021, up from Dh83.9m in the same period a year ago.

The company plans to hand over a villa project in Mina Al Arab and an apartment project on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi this year as it remains bullish about the growth prospects of the country's real estate market.

“The real estate market is on the verge of more exceptional performance during the coming period, with more projects to be delivered soon,” said chairman Abdulaziz Al Zaabi.

The UAE property market has softened on the back of a three-year oil price slump that began in 2014. Oversupply concerns and the Covid-19 pandemic added to headwinds in the subsequent years.

However, government measures to stem the spread of the pandemic, the coming Expo 2020 Dubai and growing demand for larger homes amid a rise in remote working has helped the market to bounce back.

Economic support measures and government initiatives such as residency permits for retirees and remote workers and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme have also helped to improve sentiment.

These measures have enhanced "the competitiveness of the country and [provided] an attractive investment environment”, Mr Al Zaabi said.

The company's first-half net income surged to Dh119.8m from Dh26.8m in the same period last year. Revenue for the period rose to Dh265.1m from Dh120m in the first six months of 2020.

RAK Properties set a revenue target of Dh400m in 2021 as the market continues to recover, its acting chief executive Mohammed Al Tair told The National in June.

The company is also developing two hospitality projects at Mina Al Arab – the InterContinental Hotel and Resort and the Anantara Mina Al Arab Hotel and Resort. The InterContinental hotel is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of this year while the Anantara Mina Al Arab hotel will start operations next year, according to the company.

Both projects “will add significant value to the [company’s] revenue stream”, it said.

Ras Al Khaimah is aiming for a 20 per cent annual increase in visitor numbers this year, driven by easing border restrictions in the second half of the year and strong domestic demand, its tourism development chief, Raki Phillips, told The National earlier this year.

MATCH INFO World Cup qualifier Thailand 2 (Dangda 26', Panya 51') UAE 1 (Mabkhout 45+2')

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

