Layali Ramadan’s exclusive brand experiences has Abu Dhabi’s vibrant retail offer shining

The fourth edition of the citywide Layali Ramadan campaign has wrapped up after bringing smiles to thousands of customers.

Abu Dhabi Retail’s innovative series of events and shopping specials has also set the bar very high for next year having put the spotlight on the emirate as a top destination for exclusive retail experiences.

At the heart of the imaginative campaign were several Abu Dhabi one-offs, in which homegrown concepts and international brands ran innovative activations.

Layali Ramadan brought at least 10 first-in-the-region immersive experiences to the emirate.

These, beside exclusive capsule collections, limited-edition pieces, and retail offers for UAE residents and visitors, combined for a memorable few weeks of retail excellence.

Fan-favourite brands came together to create engaging moments that blended tradition with innovation, combining the power of global and homegrown names.

Vibrant campaign

Concluding on April 14, the vibrant annual campaign featured many highlights, among them a unique collaboration between Valentino and Abu Dhabi’s Michelin-starred Emirati fusion dining concept Erth Restaurant, at Qasr Al Hosn. [Text Wrapping Break]Tradition blended with innovation when renowned fashion name Michael Kors collaborated with sophisticated Al Bateen Harbour venue No.

FiftySeven Boutique Cafe for a full brand takeover.

Michael Kors, meanwhile, unveiled a Ramadan capsule collection featuring its latest handbags, ready-to-wear items and accessories, many in styles or colours exclusive to the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi Retail’s “array of unique brand moments and collaborations” during Layali Ramadan began in style when homegrown pop-up concept Mirbad hosted a Ramadan Night Market, at Manarat Al Saadiyat, featuring coveted regional labels such as Karen Wazen Eyewear, OFA, and Toby’s Estate.

Immersive pop-ups

The latest MAC Teddy Forever collection grabbed the spotlight as MAC Cosmetics reimagined the interior of Saddle Cafe, in Al Bateen, to celebrate the brand’s iconic Velvet Teddy pink hue with an immersive pop-up.

The Layali Ramadan offering also saw Jimmy Choo’s global ‘The Flower Series’ capsule collection roadshow arrive in the UAE capital for the unveiling of an edition inspired by Abu Dhabi itself.

Created in partnership with Parisian couture embroidery house Les Ateliers Vermont, the collection has drawn inspiration from iconic world cities, and was displayed at Origami Sushi Abu Dhabi, Marsa Al Bateen, for a limited time.

Ritual Café & Studio, on Reem Island, hosted the Benefit Cosmetics Majlis while L’Occitane Village also proved a hit.

At Chapter Cafe by Ribbonaira, in Al Bateen, visitors were serenaded by an oud player as they strolled through a space lined with L’Occitane bestsellers.

There was a curated collection at Tryano Majlis, in Fil Florist & Café, also Al Bateen, when Abu Dhabi’s destination department store unveiled an exclusive, curated Ramadan edition from local and regional designers across a range of apparel for women, men, and kids.

Luxury destination

Camera phones were also kept busy by the Louboutin Hotel Suite. Christian Louboutin’s iconic shoe brand welcomed guests to an exclusive at Loubi Suite, in Jumeirah Saadiyat resort, for the latest Ramadan Collection.

More broadly, 3,500 stores across 27 malls participated in the 2024 edition of Layali Ramadan, highlighting Abu Dhabi as the place to be for major retail events during the holy month.

Abu Dhabi Retail says the varied and busy campaign framed the city and wider emirate as a luxury destination in the Middle East with a passion for offering exclusive, high-end experiences.