Abu Dhabi Retail shines on regional shopping scene with huge Layali Ramadan campaign

There is still time to enjoy Abu Dhabi Retail’s memorable Layali Ramadan programme of exclusive shopping experiences as the holy month enters the final fortnight.

The fourth citywide initiative has offered numerous vibrant opportunities with homegrown concepts featuring alongside international brands for innovative activations.

Once again, UAE residents and visitors to the country can discover and confirm firsthand why Abu Dhabi is a luxury Middle East destination with a passion for exclusive and high-end experiences.

The latest Layali Ramadan campaign began on March 8 and continues until April 14, during which time shoppers get to check out at least 10 “first-in-the-region” immersive experiences, exclusive capsule collections, limited-edition pieces, plus tempting retail offers.

Overall, more than 3,500 shops and outlets in 27 malls have been participating in Abu Dhabi Retail’s latest event of this much-anticipated initiative.

And if you have yet to dive in, expect to find fan-favourite brands that have come together to create unique and engaging moments that blend tradition with innovation and combine the power of global and homegrown brands … think Valentino collaborating with Erth, or Jimmy Choo joining forces with Origami Sushi.

Visitors can explore Tryano’s extensive beauty offering via exclusive masterclasses, styling sessions and bespoke experiences

Among the highlights are Ramadan collections at Tryano Majlis and a unique handbag series by Jimmy Choo, which includes a handbag inspired by the UAE’s capital city.

All in all, Layali Ramadan puts Abu Dhabi in the spotlight as an increasingly significant hub for luxury brand activations - whether staged by emerging local producers or globally established international names.

During the first weekend of Ramadan, Abu Dhabi Retail partnered with homegrown pop-up concept Mirbad to host their annual Ramadan Night Market, at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Among 100-plus vendors, the likes of Karen Wazen Eyewear and OFA gave shoppers a unique opportunity to discover some of the region’s most coveted brands, alongside up-and-coming creative talent under the banner Once Upon A Time in Mirbad.

But there is still plenty to discover and experience, such as the Tryano Majlis at Fil Florist & Cafe, emanating the essence of Ramadan in Al Bateen since March 21.

Until April 7, the city’s destination department store is hosting an exclusive, carefully curated Ramadan edit of collections from local and regional designers across apparel ranges for women, men, and children.

Visitors can explore Tryano’s extensive beauty offering via exclusive masterclasses, as well as partaking in styling sessions and bespoke experiences throughout the duration of a cafe takeover that combines community, fashion, and beauty.

Few cities get to be the inspiration for a celebrated fashion name, but Abu Dhabians will be proud to know Jimmy Choo has truly taken notice of the UAE capital.

Its global The Flower Series capsule collection roadshow has crossed the planet from Paris to Tokyo and has now landed in Abu Dhabi where the brand unveiled that locally-inspired addition.

Created in partnership with Parisian couture embroidery house Les Ateliers Vermont, the collection features 11 limited-edition BON BON handbags and matching shoes.

Each draws inspiration from cities of the world and is on display at Origami Sushi Abu Dhabi, in Marsa Al Bateen, until March 29.

Also making retail headlines during this coveted campaign is MAC Cosmetics and its collaboration with Al Bateen’s Saddle Cafe.

The entire space has been reimagined by MAC Cosmetics and celebrates the famed Velvet Teddy pink hue

Visitors still have time to discover the latest MAC Teddy Forever collection as this invigorating brand takes over one of the capital’s favourite dining destinations “where culture and innovation come together”.

The entire space has been reimagined by MAC Cosmetics and celebrates the famed Velvet Teddy pink hue.

You have until April 7 to visit this immersive pop-up and explore the new collection inspired by the brand's fan favourite lipstick, accompanied by games, art, and a custom F&B menu.

Instagram regulars still have until April 4 to capture some ‘likes’ as ladies get to immerse themselves in the Benefit Cosmetics Majlis.

Hosted by Reem Island’s Ritual Cafe and Studio, visitors can explore the brand’s eye-catching visual identity and icons, as well as enjoy a suhoor menu, plus custom workshops such as mirror and flower painting, with friends or family.

L’Occitane Village, meanwhile, is described as “a place of discovery, gathering and care” - and is another enticing example of the power of global and homegrown brand collaboration.

Participants are serenaded by a traditional live oud player as they stroll through a space that enables them to rediscover L’Occitane’s bestsellers.

It is hosted at Chapter Cafe by Ribbonaira, Al Bateen, until April 4.

And completing the list of big-name collaborations, Valentino and Abu Dhabi’s Michelin-starred Emirati fusion dining concept Erth Restaurant have created the perfect place to meet friends and family daily for suhoor.

Until April 12, guests are invited into the brand “universe” to enjoy a menu specially curated by Erth Restaurant, at Qasr Al Hosn, alongside Valentino, adding to a unique culinary experience.

In all, 3,500-plus shops across 27 malls are part of Layali Ramadan.

For example, there is a chance to enjoy unique experiences at prime retail centres such as Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, which is hosting Hekayat Al Marina storytelling sessions, traditional games and entertainment, creating a memorable Ramadan experience for all.

Additionally, the popular shopping address will offer a month-long traditional souq, showcasing traditional and cultural products.