Final days of the Winter Shopping Season brings January retail joy across Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Retail's Winter Shopping Season is going strong - but customers haven’t got long to enjoy the feast of mall activities, new openings, rewards and activations.

Thousands of people have already felt the benefit of this broad campaign, which began on November 24 and continues until the end of January, next Wednesday.

Shoppers can continue to enjoy discounts in their favourite malls in this exciting emirate-wide event, which offers shoppers elevated retail experiences and discounts across 27 malls, and more than 3,500 retailers.

The Winter Shopping Season celebrates the best of the brands with some landmark events, which include the reopening of the Coach store at The Galleria, in a new location on level 2 of the chic Al Maryah Island mall.

Fans of this revered retailer have an opportunity to discover an elevated shopping experience.

Meanwhile, Tryano is seeing in 2024 with a new collection fit for any wardrobe.

Abu Dhabi Retail says shoppers can seek inspiration from the season’s top runway trends

The popular name in fashion is celebrating new arrivals across ranges for women, men and children, including additions from Staud, La Double J, Alemais, Casablanca, Ché, Baby Dior, and more.

Abu Dhabi Retail says shoppers can seek inspiration from the season’s top runway trends, such as sheer illusions, flower power, modern femininity, and office undone, through Tryano’s curated edit of SS24 collections - available now at the large Yas Mall store.

You’ll have to be on your toes to catch the Hotel Mirbad Pop-Up, which runs until January 29 in Abu Dhabi.

The four-day event features an array of local and regional designers, creators and artists from across the region.

And it’s not just about tapping the credit card - the visionary idea allows guests to be fully immersed into the Mirbad Hotel concept, while eating and socialising with their families and friends alongside enjoying the shopping opportunities.

It is happening at The Bridge, also on Al Maryah Island, and also brings performances and dance for a unique fusion of luxury, creativity and art.

Among the coveted designers, creators and artists you will find are Azar Gems, AHR Atelier and Oud Khoori, among about 100 regional brands.

Football fans - and not just loyal followers of the trophy-winning men in blue - will be excited to learn of the world-conquering team’s latest UAE venture.

A new official Manchester City Store with a difference has landed - and goes beyond expectations.

At Yas Mall, the English club’s world-first interactive City Challenge venture has kicked off and comprises an experiential space that combines an interactive centre, an official Manchester City Store, and a future-themed restaurant concept.

As if that wasn’t enough to get your retail teeth into, there are still mall activities to consider and enjoy.

At Abu Dhabi’s Bawadi Mall visitors can be part of the venue’s Street Art Event from January 26 through to February 4.

Shoppers can browse the store and may well find themselves right next to some of the world’s best street performers.

Calling on vibrant scenes from Barcelona’s famous La Rambla tourist hotspot to the artistic flair of other European pedestrian streets, it’s a chance to enjoy an array of talents ranging from caricature artists to mime performers, musicians, and more.

Some shoppers have already struck it lucky this Winter Shopping Season with the ADIB Visa Card “Shop & Win” Draw.

During the campaign, Abu Dhabi Retail has partnered with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to allow the bank’s Visa Card holders a chance to enter a draw when spending Dh300 or more, through the “Shop & Win” initiative.

And there’s rarely been a better time to embrace Amber, the Al Tayer Group Loyalty Programme.

It is still allowing shoppers to earn five times the regular points allocation through its loyalty programme, on brands such as Bloomingdale’s Beauty, Gap, Mama’s & Papas.

Offering more than just fashion and beauty, Amber welcomes you to enjoy the same reward joy at your favourite Magnolia Bakery and Caffe Nero in Abu Dhabi.

Back to The Galleria and there’s still an opportunity to receive an exclusive limited edition fragrance with every purchase of The Galleria Gift Card, valued at Dh250 or more during the remainder of the Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season.

But be quick, this offer is available only while stocks last.