Villa owners reportedly trying to lock in higher rents before three-year rent freeze law comes into effect

Landlords are offering fewer incentives to tenants, while 13-month rent contracts with one month free are becoming more common

Landlords in certain villa communities in Dubai are trying to lock in higher rents before a three-year rent freeze becomes law as they take advantage of rising demand for homes with outdoor amenities amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to property agents.

The draft law was announced by the Dubai Land Department in April. It has yet to be established whether it will apply only to new rental contracts or include the renewal of leases.

There is also no clarity on whether the rental freeze will apply to all types of property – residential, commercial and industrial.

“Greater clarity regarding the applicability of the law will be provided when the draft law is circulated or the legislation is passed and published in the Official Gazette,” said Hazem Balbaa, an associate at law firm BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates.

The DLD did not respond to a request for comment from The National.

An incentive which has been apparent of late is a 13-month rental contract where one month is given rent-free

Lewis Allsopp, chief executive, Allsopp & Allsopp

However, in April the DLD told The National that the proposed legislation would bring stability to the market for both landlords and tenants and reduce rental disputes.

“We have seen [villa] rents increase in a number of areas across Dubai in May this year compared with January,” Lewis Allsopp, chief executive of Dubai-based real estate broker Allsopp & Allsopp, told The National.

“In Arabian Ranches, for example, rents have increased to Dh177,667 from Dh121,500 because more five-bedroom villas have been renting than the smaller two- to three-bedroom town houses. Similarly, in Damac Hills, rents have risen to Dh123,758 from Dh88,675. Again, more four- and five-bedroom villas were rented over studio and one-bedroom apartments in May compared with January,” he added.

The UAE property market, which softened due to a three-year oil price slump that began in 2014 and oversupply concerns, is showing signs of recovery as people stuck at home look to upgrade to larger properties amid a remote working and learning trend sparked by the pandemic.

Economic support measures and government initiatives – such as residency permits for retirees and remote workers and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme – have also helped to improve sentiment.

About 10,500 residential units were handed over in Dubai during the first quarter of 2021, according to real estate consultancy Core. An additional 26,500 units are expected to be handed over in the remainder of the year, taking the total expected supply for 2021 to more than 37,000 units. This will add pressure on landlords trying to increase rents.

Read More

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 18 JANUARY 2021. Dubai skyline seen from St Regis hotel on the Palm Jumeirah. (Photo: Reem Mohammed/The National) Reporter: Section:Dubai draft law to freeze rents for three years 'will stabilise property market'

Dubai draft law to freeze rents will provide 'peace of mind' for landlords

In Sharjah, an Executive Council decision issued in 2007 prohibits increasing rent for the first three years of a tenancy contract, Mr Balbaa said.

In Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, landlords are permitted to increase rent with a cap of 5 per cent. Currently in Dubai, rent can be only increased in accordance with the Rent Index provided by the DLD.

“On the face of it, we should be witnessing a decrease in rental disputes specifically related to rent increases,” Mr Balbaa said.

The three-year rental freeze law will assist help tenants in forecasting their liabilities towards their landlords for a short period of time, he said.

“While one might argue on behalf of the landlords and state that it is unfair to be stuck with a predetermined yield for three years considering the rise in prices and rise in maintenance costs; on the flip side, at least they now have security against owning vacant properties due to tenants vacating after an exponential increase in rents imposed,” Mr Balbaa said.

While there was a large increase in demand for luxury villas towards the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, demand is now tapering off with more emphasis on mid-market properties, Mr Allsopp said.

Landlords are also offering fewer incentives to tenants, according to Mr Allsopp. “An incentive which has been apparent of late is a 13-month rental contract where one month is given rent-free,” he said.

Real estate industry stakeholders expect the Dubai rental market to be busy over the summer, specifically in August, as people consider moving before the school year begins.

“We have also seen increased activity in July compared with June of 2020 and 2019. I put this down to the restrictions on travel. People are in the city and therefore in the market to move sooner than they would be if they were travelling,” Mr Allsopp said.

Updated: June 26, 2021 10:37 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Changes to UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE

Transport
Derek Chauvin pictured following his arrest. While the prosecution asked for a 30-year sentence, he could be parolled after 15 years. AFP

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years for murder of George Floyd

The Americas
A new bus station has been opened at Oud Metha in Dubai by the Roads and Transport Authority that will handle 10,000 passengers. Courtesy: RTA

New metro-linked bus station opens in Dubai

Transport
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 23: The second international Libya conference convenes on June 23, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The conference is bringing together representatives from the UN Security Council, the new Libyan government, Turkey, as well as various North African and Middle Eastern states to assess and promote progress towards definitively ending the military conflict in Libya. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Libya unity government faces deadlock over draft constitution

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams