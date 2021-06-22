Stop Paying Somebody Else’s Mortgage – Get Your Own

Your hard earned money that you pay on rent will never be seen again. Because you have paid someone else’s mortgage. Why not switch from rent to mortgage and make the payments an investment in your own home?

It is actually significantly easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic to secure home finance at an affordable mortgage rate. Image: Supplied
It is actually significantly easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic to secure home finance at an affordable mortgage rate. Image: Supplied

Every month, millions of us hand over our hard-earned money to pay for rent that, once paid, is gone forever. You will not see this again. That is why anybody who is in a position to buy and move into their own home, must do so - because when you own a property, every Dirham you spend on it comes back to you.

According to Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest mortgage provider in the country, there is a shift in customer mind-set as far as home buying is concerned. Customers today are looking for a long-term residence that is spacious, provides better value for money, and in addition to the financial benefits of saving on rent, actually creates an investment for their future generations. And what is the perfect recipe for prospective home owners? Affordable property pricing, better quality of living and a comprehensive home financing solution that will help them easily transition from a rent paying tenant to a proud homeowner – a place they can truly call their own.

The entire home finance journey has been simplified to ensure the experience, from the time the customer chooses their home until he or she moves in, is a happy one

As we emerge from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, how difficult is it to secure home finance at an affordable mortgage rate?

The short answer is that it is actually significantly easier than before. The journey for any homeowner begins with choosing the right bank. One that plays the role of trusted advisor, and is with the customer, hand-in-hand, throughout the entirety of this exciting voyage of discovery, particularly for the first-time buyers. That is where Dubai Islamic Bank comes in. As the perfect partner to help navigate the complexities and provide the perfect customized solution. Our emphasis always remains on educating as well as empowering the customer on his or her home buying journey.

The entire home finance or mortgage journey has been simplified by Dubai Islamic Bank to ensure the experience, from the time the customer chooses their home until he or she moves in, is a happy one.

DIB can assist with budgeting for extra expenses that are associated with home buying.
DIB can assist with budgeting for extra expenses that are associated with home buying.

The complexities seen in the mortgage market become a thing of the past. Getting a pre-approval for home finance based on your financing eligibility is instant, within minutes in real time – and best of all, the pre-approval, offered via the website, is wholly contactless – no need to visit a branch.

With DIB, aspiring homeowners are given the opportunity to choose from a selection of personalised home finance options. The bank’s Home Finance Advisors provide expert guidance to customers and help them identify the amount of finance they can safely apply for, based on their monetary health. What’s more, customers can select the type of financing rate that they would like for their home finance - fixed or variable. Fixed profit rate options provide the much-needed certainty for customers who want to transition from renting to owning a property.

The objective is to put the customer in control of the choices he or she makes when it comes to home finance

Additionally, DIB can assist with budgeting for extra expenses that are associated with home buying. The objective is to put the customer in control of the choices he or she makes when it comes to home finance.

With the increasing reliance on digital and the significant benefits that it provides, DIB has introduced technology to digitize all contracts for home finance customers – yet another industry first for DIB. This means saying goodbye to reams of paper, filing hassles and security related worries. Customers have the option of downloading their contracts, or even reviewing them on their device at their convenience. This solution is completely secure and is backed by double authentication which only the customer can enable.

In conclusion, it is safe to say owning your own home is now a lot easier than it used to be. So why waste money on rent when you could quite easily be paying the same amount towards an investment that will bring you happiness – your own home.

For more information on DIB Home Finance, visit https://www.dib.ae/happy. To get instant home finance pre-approval for your own home, visit https://www.dib.ae/firststep.

Updated: June 22, 2021 09:21 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan in Central Asia, ranked as the world's most expensive city in the Mercer Cost of Living Index for 2021. Alamy

Revealed: The world's cheapest and most expensive cities for expats to live in 2021

Money
Amazon said it was 'committed to reducing our environmental footprint'. Reuters

Amazon rejects claim it sends millions of unsold products to landfill

Europe
The affinity between incoming Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei goes back decades. WANA via Reuters

Khamenei's potential win-win: anti-western president and return to Iran nuclear deal

MENA
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast