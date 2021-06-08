DIFC employees confident of receiving gratuity after signing up for Dews savings plan

More than 70 per cent of employees working in the Dubai International Financial Centre are confident of receiving their gratuity payment since enrolling in the DIFC’s Employee Workplace Savings (Dews) plan, according to a new survey.

Commissioned by Zurich, Equiom and Mercer and carried out by market research consultancy Insight Discovery, the study polled 1,222 people who work in Dubai’s financial free zone as well as employees across the rest of the UAE to gauge support for workplace savings reforms.

The confidence in the Dews plan is "notable when comparing the responses of employees in the DIFC with the responses of employees who work elsewhere", the study said.

“Only 40 per cent of UAE respondents outside the DIFC said they were aware of how their gratuity works and what it means for them. Additionally, around 30 per cent of respondents across the UAE have either only a basic level of awareness about their gratuity, or are completely unaware of their gratuity.”

The DIFC was the first entity in the UAE to roll out a new gratuity system – a defined end-of-service benefit that all expatriate employees are entitled to after completing at least one year of service – when it introduced the Dews plan in February 2020.

The free zone's employers are required to make monthly contributions of 5.83 per cent or 8.33 per cent of an employee’s wage, depending on their length of service, to a fund administered by a trust. Employees can also choose to make voluntary contributions to the Dews plan.

Equiom is the master trustee of the Dews programme, Zurich Workplace Solutions is the plan administrator and global consultancy Mercer is the investment adviser.

“[Dews] presents a viable, and now tried and tested blueprint, for the rest of the UAE – and possibly even the region – to build a culture of long-term financial planning supported by regulated solutions that effectively enable discipline and consistency,” Chris Cain, client services director for the Middle East at Equiom, said.

In March, the DIFC said 19,182 employees from 1,187 companies had registered with the Dews plan, while it had built up more than $127 million worth of assets under management as of February 1.

In April, AXA Green Crescent Insurance Company unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

The Employee Secure Saver plan helps companies provide employees with a savings vehicle similar to those available globally, the insurer said at that the time.

The Zurich, Equiom and Mercer survey found there was a considerable savings gap between expatriate and other employees in the UAE, with 45 per cent of expat respondents saying they have either no means to maintain a decent standard of living in their retirement or planned to work beyond retirement age.

Sixty-one per cent of expat respondents said they had no long-term savings at all, it added.

“The success of Dews will also hopefully help more expats become aware of the need for planning to start to put in place relevant and suitable financial strategies to support them in retirement, triggered by the benefits of greater certainty in employee-related savings,” Reena Vivek, senior executive officer at Zurich Workplace Solutions, said.

A 2020 UAE Security and Savings survey by Mercer also found that a lack of financial awareness was an issue among respondents.

“The opinions of DIFC employees familiar with Dews demonstrates the importance of the scheme in focusing individual employees on the need to save for their future by offering flexible and attractive investment options able to meet the requirements of individual employees and their savings goals,” Claudia Maldonado, DC solutions leader at Mercer Middle East, said.