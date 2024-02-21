Markets to remain bullish amid hopes of a June rate cut

Investors should be aware that geopolitical risks including the Middle East turmoil and Red Sea volatility could weigh on sentiment

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange. US equities have rallied over the past month to test new highs. Getty Images

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange. US equities have rallied over the past month to test new highs. Getty Images

Gaurav Kashyap author image
Gaurav Kashyap
Feb 21, 2024
Powered by automated translation
Personal financeMarketsInvesting
Editor's picks
More from the national