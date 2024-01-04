30% of GCC employers believe gratuity payments are effective to support retirement

Although the majority of organisations in the GCC provide end-of-service benefits, three in ten (or 31 per cent) feel they are highly effective in providing adequate retirement outcomes, a new survey by global advisory company WTW has found.

Thirty-six per cent of GCC employers polled in the survey cited the retention of talent as the top reason for enhancing ESB, while 27 per cent highlighted competitive pressure.

The survey polled 96 multinational and domestic organisations that operate in the GCC between June and September 2023, using a three-year window of data.

UAE launches new gratuity scheme

“Reforms in the GCC states introducing defined contribution funding in place of the defined benefit ESB obligations have arrived with the UAE’s DIFC changes introduced in February 2020 and now with the recent 2023 UAE government reform introducing a voluntary alternative system for end-of-service benefits,” said Michael Brough, senior director, IGS Dubai WTW.

“This means employers in the private sector and free zones will be able to fund future ESB accruals for employees via contributions to individual defined contribution accounts.

“Previously, employers – with the exception of the DIFC free zone – were required to pay a defined benefit lump sum based on pay and service to employees at the end of employment [including upon retirement, resignation and death]. This change will likely result in other GCC states following suit with a new DC funding model and sweeping aside the DB system for the future.”

End-of-service gratuities are lump-sum payments that all employed residents are entitled to after completing at least one year of service.

Gratuity payments are covered by UAE labour law and the sum depends on an employee’s length of service and basic salary.

The DIFC was the first entity in the UAE to set up a new gratuity system when it introduced the DIFC Employee Workplace Savings (Dews) plan in February 2020, offering ESB through a DC funding model to people working within the financial centre.

The initiative allows participants to choose a plan that is in line with the type of investment risk they are willing to take.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, launched a new savings pension plan for non-Emirati employees working in the Dubai government in 2022, with the scope of expanding it into the private sector at a later date.

Foreign employees working in Dubai’s public sector are enrolled in the pension plan by default. The employer will contribute the total end-of-service gratuity to the plan from the date of joining, without including the financial dues for previous years of service.

Similarly, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation rolled out a savings plan for employees in the UAE’s private and free zone sectors to invest their gratuities last year.

The Voluntary Alternative End-of-Service Benefits Savings Scheme is not mandatory for employees or employers and does not have a minimum salary requirement to participate.

About 70 per cent of employers polled by WTW said they do not fund ESB, but settle employees’ benefits as they become due from company assets, the survey revealed.

For organisations that fund their ESB liabilities, they typically tend to keep the money either under a separate trust or by using a contract vehicle, the findings showed.

More than half (55 per cent) of companies polled said providing enhanced ESBs is industry best practice, while 18 per cent cited it to be local best practice, according to WTW.

Recent regulatory changes in the GCC indicate a shift towards funded solutions for end-of-service benefits, the research said.

Almost two in five organisations expect ESBs to shift to a contributory system of private plans over the next five years, while one in three expect it to be a system of contributory government plans, it added.