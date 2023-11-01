How investors can navigate the wild world of meme coins

Meme coins have taken the cryptocurrency community by storm, thanks to their novelty, humour and potential for astronomical returns.

These digital currencies, inspired by viral memes and internet culture, have garnered immense popularity and attracted a devoted following of investors and traders.

The uniqueness of meme coins lies in their ability to capture the collective imagination and humour of the internet.

They often sport quirky names, catchy slogans and are associated with memes or popular cultural references that resonate with people.

This whimsical appeal has attracted curious investors, who are lured by the promise of quick profits and the thrill of being part of a cultural phenomenon.

That said, let us explore some of the most popular meme coins that have gained momentum in recent years:

Dogecoin

Dogecoin (Doge) is undoubtedly the pioneer of meme coins, born in 2013 as a playful nod to the popular Shiba Inu internet meme.

Created as an open-source cryptocurrency by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, Doge quickly gained traction, thanks to its viral social media presence and eccentric fan base.

Its journey to fame took a remarkable turn when Elon Musk, co-founder of electric vehicle company Tesla, began endorsing it through tweets and even called himself the “Dogefather”.

Shiba Inu

Launched in August 2020 by an anonymous person or group known as “Ryoshi”, Shiba Inu (Shib) operates on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

With a limited supply of one quadrillion, Shib garnered attention when influential figures such as Mr Musk and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin mentioned it in the cryptocurrency community.

The project developers are also actively working on Shibarium, a blockchain layer-2 solution aimed at transforming Shib into a comprehensive ecosystem.

Pepe

Pepe takes inspiration from the popular Pepe the Frog meme.

With a maximum supply exceeding 420 trillion, this project made waves since its inception. At one point, Pepe achieved a market capitalisation of about $680 million.

One famous incident involves a cryptocurrency investor who invested $250, purchasing 5.9 trillion coins, which soared to a staggering $1 million in value.

This attracted more investors, propelling the price of Pepe even higher.

ApeCoin

ApeCoin is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 governance token that thrives within the Bored Ape ecosystem.

This project garnered a substantial following, thanks to the success of its Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token venture.

Notably, celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg and Serena Williams have acquired NFTs from this ecosystem.

ApeCoin operates under the guidance of a decentralised autonomous organisation, granting coin holders the power to vote on new projects, protocol changes and other proposals.

Floki Inu

Floki Inu (Floki) is the dog-themed meme coin that emerged on July 10, 2021, using both ERC-20 and BEP-20 token standards across numerous chains.

Setting itself apart from other meme coins, Floki boasts a comprehensive ecosystem with three primary utilities.

Valhalla serves as a play-to-earn metaverse while FlokiPlaces acts as a marketplace where users can exchange Floki for physical goods, creating tangible demand for the token.

Additionally, Floki holders can engage in swapping, staking and yield farming through FlokiFi, the native decentralised exchange.

Due to their speculative nature and the influence of social media trends, meme coins are particularly susceptible to extreme price swings driven by hype and sentiment.

The surge in popularity can create a fertile ground for pump-and-dump schemes, where manipulative actors artificially inflate the price before selling off their holdings, leaving unsuspecting investors with significant losses.

Meme coins offer an exhilarating entryway into the world of cryptocurrencies, catering to the appeal of humour, novelty and enormous profit potential.

However, it is essential to approach them with caution, maintain a realistic perspective and conduct thorough research before diving into this volatile market.

Investing in meme coins requires careful research, risk assessment and a thorough understanding of the underlying fundamentals.

While some meme coins may possess genuine potential, others might lack substance or long-term viability.

By staying informed and exercising prudence, investors can navigate the wild world of meme coins and potentially turn it into a rewarding venture.

Matthew Carstens is director of product experience at neo-broker amana