Why educating teenagers on financial literacy requires a unique approach

The rapidly evolving digital landscape has presented teenagers with new challenges when it comes to managing their finances.

In a world where consumer temptations are abundant and transactions often occur through digital services such as Apple Pay and credit cards, it is crucial for young people to understand the actual value of money.

By prioritising financial literacy education and equipping teens with practical skills, we can help secure a more responsible and stable financial future for the next generation.

Addressing the digital divide

Today’s teenagers face a unique challenge in grasping the real-world consequences of their financial decisions due to their reliance on digital services.

With many transactions taking place online, young people often struggle to comprehend the tangible value of money.

As a result, it becomes vital for parents, educators and financial institutions to prioritise financial literacy and provide practical tools that help teenagers navigate the digital financial landscape effectively.

Embracing digital tools for budgeting and saving

Learning to create and maintain a budget is a fundamental step in managing finances.

Encouraging teenagers to track their income and expenses can help them to gain a better understanding of their spending habits and identify potential savings.

Introducing digital budgeting apps can bridge the gap between digital transactions and responsible money management, allowing young people to visualise their spending habits and adapt accordingly.

Prioritising savings and setting goals

Teaching teenagers to prioritise savings, both for emergencies and long-term goals, is essential for instilling a sense of financial security and discipline.

Encouraging young people to save for long-term goals demonstrates the benefits of disciplined saving habits while providing them with a sense of accomplishment.

Introducing the world of investing

Educating teenagers about investing, risk and diversification is crucial in helping them understand how to grow their wealth responsibly.

Providing hands-on experience through custodial accounts or family investment plans can foster an interest in long-term wealth creation and help teenagers develop a solid financial foundation.

Planning for the future

Although building credit may not be an immediate concern for many teenagers, understanding its importance is crucial for long-term financial health.

Educating young people about the significance of good credit scores, responsible credit card use and prompt bill payment can help them to build a strong credit history for their future.

Encouraging financial goal-setting and introducing concepts such as retirement planning and insurance cover can help young people to develop a clear vision of their financial future and foster a proactive approach to personal finance.

Innovative approaches to financial education

Effectively teaching financial literacy to today’s tech-savvy teenagers requires innovative approaches that consider their unique circumstances in the digital age.

Integrating interactive digital tools, apps and online resources into financial education programmes can help engage young people and make learning about personal finance more accessible and enjoyable.

Gamification of financial concepts, for instance, can make the learning process more interesting and memorable.

However, personal finance education is often overlooked in school and university curriculums, leaving many young people dependent on their parents to teach them essential money management lessons. This can lead to a long-term deficiency in personal finance skills.

In a 2020 Charles Schwab Financial Literacy survey of 2,046 adult Americans, 59 per cent cited the value of saving money as a crucial lesson to teach children, followed by basic money management skills (52 per cent), and setting and working towards financial goals (51 per cent).

Respondents rated money management as the most critical skill for children to learn, with 63 per cent choosing financial education as the most vital supplementary graduation requirement alongside maths, English and science.

Parents and educators should take advantage of real-life situations to teach valuable financial lessons.

This could include involving teenagers in family budget discussions, encouraging them to participate in household financial decision-making, or setting up a system for them to earn and manage their own money.

These practical experiences will help to solidify financial concepts and prepare teenagers for the challenges they will face as they enter adulthood.

Preparing teenagers for the future’s financial challenges involves more than simply teaching them the basics of budgeting and saving.

It requires recognising the unique circumstances of the digital age, using innovative approaches to financial education and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders.

By addressing these issues and empowering teenagers with the skills and knowledge they need, we can contribute to a more financially responsible and secure future for the next generation.

Fernando Morillo is group head of retail banking at Mashreq