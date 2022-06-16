Dubai ranked 14th-most expensive city in the world for ultra-wealthy

Dubai has dropped two places to rank as the 14th-most expensive city in the world for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) this year as decades-high inflation in developed markets erodes consumers’ purchasing power, according to a report by Julius Baer.

Asia remains the most expensive region in the world for wealthy people, holding six of the top 10 places, according to the Swiss private bank’s 2022 Global Wealth and Lifestyle report, which compiled an index using a basket of consumer goods and services that represent discretionary purchases by HNWIs — ranging from residential properties to airfares — and analysed prices in 24 key cities around the world.

Shanghai retained the top position as the most expensive city in the world for the rich, followed by London, Taipei, Hong Kong and Singapore. Monaco, Zurich, Tokyo, Sydney and Paris round out the top 10 most expensive cities list for HNWIs, who are described as having more than $1 million in investable assets.

“While the financial situation of many HNWIs has improved over the last year, the concurrent increase in the basket of goods and services that make up the Lifestyle Index means the ‘money illusion’ of previous years still lingers, eroding the purchasing power of wealthy individuals,” Christian Gattiker, head of research at Julius Baer, said.

The world’s 500 richest people have seen a combined $1.4 trillion erased from their cumulative fortunes this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as global financial markets buckle under the weight of higher interest rates and inflation anxiety.

It is in stark contrast to last year, when soaring markets boosted the world’s population of HNWIs by about 8 per cent, including by 13 per cent in North America, according to a Capgemini World Wealth report released on Tuesday.

Overall, the price of goods and services in the Julius Baer basket registered an increase of 7.5 per cent globally. About 75 per cent of goods and 63 per cent of services experienced a price rise since the 2021 Julius Baer report. In comparison, prices increased by only 1.05 per cent last year, the report showed.

London, driven by strong price increases for residential properties, high inflation and hospitality services, climbed to second place from eighth in last year’s rankings. New York was ranked the 11th-most expensive city in the world, according to the Zurich-based lender.

Tokyo was pushed down the rankings as divergences in monetary policy between the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan considerably weakened the yen against the dollar, the bank said in the report.

The Americas region ranked as the cheapest to live a luxury lifestyle this year and does not have a single city in the top 10 list, the index showed. However, Brazil's financial hub of São Paulo climbed from 21st place to 12th in the rankings as a result of record inflation and import taxes, Julius Baer said.

Miami and Vancouver are both less expensive than Bangkok, which was the 15th-most expensive city for the ultra-wealthy, the lender added.

Mumbai emerged as the cheapest city for HNWIs to live in. Johannesburg, the only African city in the index, is also inexpensive, thanks to lower property prices, according to the report.

“Our survey of HNWIs globally indicates a strong intention to return to experiential spending on leisure activities and travel, but also a greater focus on areas that might enable them and their children to prosper in the years ahead, such as health insurance, wellness and education,” said Nicolas de Skowronski, head of wealth management solutions at Julius Baer.

The luxury categories that recorded the biggest price gains included bicycles (30 per cent), hiring a lawyer (33 per cent) and technology packages (41 per cent). The luxury categories with the biggest price falls were health insurance (24.4 per cent), the cost of studying for an MBA (11.7 per cent) and cars (9.5 per cent).

HNWIs in Asia are the most confident in both their professional and financial situation among all regions. Respondents in the region are more likely to spend in areas ranging from education and MBAs, to cosmetic surgery and fitness, Julius Baer said.

Sustainability and ESG considerations are either extremely important, very important or important in terms of investment decisions for all respondents from Asia. Latin America and the Middle East have the second-largest group of respondents who consider ESG matters important, the research found.

“HNWIs are increasingly aligning their financial and investment decisions more closely with their personal values,” Mr de Skowronski said.

“In all regions, sustainability is predominantly a very, if not extremely, important consideration for the majority of respondents.”

Top 15 most expensive cities to live in for the ultra-wealthy in 2022