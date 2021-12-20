Elon Musk to pay more than $11bn in taxes this year

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive of Tesla, said on Twitter that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year, an amount that could constitute a record payment to the US Internal Revenue Service.

The billionaire may face a tax bill of more than $10bn for 2021 if he exercises all his options due to expire next year, calculations last week by Bloomberg News showed.

The unusually high levy comes after Mr Musk exercised almost 15 million options and sold millions of shares to cover the taxes related to those transactions. That was following a Twitter poll last month when he asked followers whether he should sell 10 per cent of his stake in the electric carmaker, whose shares have rocketed more than 2,300 per cent over the past five years.

A report by ProPublica in June said Mr Musk paid little income tax relative to his outsize wealth. But he has pushed back, saying he does not draw a salary from either SpaceX or Tesla, and pays an effective tax rate of 53 per cent on stock options he exercises. He added that he expects that tax rate to increase next year.