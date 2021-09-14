UAE salaries: Employers expected to offer 4% pay rise in 2022, new survey finds

The share of UAE businesses expected to freeze pay is estimated to reduce from 15 per cent this year to almost zero (0.6 per cent) next year, according to Willis Towers Watson. Getty Images

Employers in the UAE plan to give their staff an average annual pay rise of 4 per cent next year as the labour market improves following pandemic-induced job redundancies and salary cuts, according to new research.

This compares with a 3 per cent salary increase offered on average to employees in the UAE this year, the survey by global adviser Willis Towers Watson found.

The share of UAE businesses expected to freeze salaries is estimated to fall from 15 per cent this year to 0.6 per cent next year, the survey, which polled 316 companies in the UAE in June about salary budgets and recruitment, found.

“Pay budgets have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, but employers are showing clear signs of growing optimism and they are reflecting that in their plans for higher pay rises,” Laurent Leclère, senior reward leader for the Middle East at Willis Towers Watson, said.

“In recent months, our conversations with human resource leaders and clients have revealed a more upbeat sense of recovery and growth. These are positive signals in a labour market that has come under heavy stress during the global pandemic.”

The global jobs market, which was badly affected during the pandemic, is showing signs of recovery as economies reopen. Job listings in the UAE have increased following an economic rebound and as Dubai gears up to host Expo 2020.

A separate report released by recruitment agency Cooper Fitch last year found that a majority of companies in the UAE were unlikely to give their employees a pay rise in 2021.

The Cooper Fitch UAE Salary Guide 2021, which polled 200 firms in the UAE, found that 45 per cent of companies had not yet decided whether to implement pay rises for staff in 2021.

Average salary increases next year are projected to be higher in the medical technology sector with a 4.4 per cent hike expected, followed by pharmaceuticals and manufacturing with 4.3 per cent each, according to Willis Towers Watson research.

Employees in insurance could expect a 3.2 per cent salary increase in 2022, followed by business consulting with a 3.2 per cent rise, and energy and natural resources at 3.3 per cent, the survey found.

Meanwhile, UAE businesses tried to retain their top performers this year by giving them a pay rise that was 2.7 times greater than for employees on average performance ratings, the survey revealed.

More than half of UAE companies polled said their business outlook is “ahead” or “well ahead” of where they thought it would be, while only 3 per cent said it was below expectations.

About 26 per cent of UAE employers plan to recruit more staff next year, while 64 per cent said they would maintain their current number of employees and 10 per cent expect to cut headcounts, according to the Willis Towers Watson data.

More than half of employers who are recruiting in the UAE said they are trying to fill roles in sales, while 43 per cent are seeking employees for technical skilled trades, 30 per cent are looking to fill engineering positions and 27 per cent are actively hiring in the information technology sector.

The least active recruitment areas are in human resources (3 per cent), finance (4 per cent) and marketing (20 per cent), the survey found.

Demand for software engineers, physicians, network administrators, business operations managers and biomedical engineers is likely to increase in the future, according to a recent survey conducted by jobs site Bayt.com and market research agency YouGov.

Other job roles that will also be in demand include systems administrators, designers, data analysts, chemical engineers, nurses and electrical engineers, according to the Bayt.com survey.

Quote Employers are showing clear signs of growing optimism, and they are reflecting that in their plans for higher pay rises Laurent Leclère, senior reward leader for the Middle East, Willis Towers Watson

“It’s significant that, across many different industry sectors, there has been a real focus on attracting and retaining digital roles,” Mr Leclère said.

“This is largely driven by changes in consumer behaviour since the pandemic started. Digital roles will keep commanding enhanced pay packages as we expect trends that started during Covid to continue or even accelerate.”

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

