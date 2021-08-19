Homefront: ‘Can I buy a property in the UAE without a broker?’

While it may seem attractive to save on the 2 per cent commission, it is important to understand exactly what a property broker does. Getty

Is it possible to buy a property in the UAE without going through a property broker? I know you can rent property here through the owner to save money on broker commissions, but can the same be done when buying a property?

What are the advantages of using a broker as opposed to cutting out the middlemen and doing it yourself? JT, Sharjah

It is possible to buy a property in the UAE without using the services of a real estate agent. However, while it may seem attractive to save on the 2 per cent fee, it is important to understand exactly what a broker does to claim their commission.

Buying a property is the biggest financial outlay for most people and, as such, it is extremely important to ensure things are done correctly. That is why you should use the services of a property broker or company.

Think about it this way: if you need to go to a dentist because a tooth needs to be removed, you would not dream of doing the extraction yourself, would you? The same is true for property, leave it to the professionals.

The broker’s role is of great importance – not only at the initial stages when searching for the right property but also during the legal process.

A lot of legal paperwork is involved in a property sale and this needs to be completed correctly. There are also specific procedures that need to be done for the transaction to go through. Lack of legal knowledge can be costly and could lead to the potential breakdown of the deal.

The agent is fully aware of the laws involved and can guide you accordingly. As the saying goes, “time is money” and you can save valuable time by dealing with a broker.

Doing all the work and research yourself is very time-consuming, so this is one important reason why you should hire the services of a reputable broker or company registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency in Dubai.

I am vacating my apartment in a few days but have been unable to reach my landlord. He travels a lot, so it is not unusual for him to be unresponsive from time to time.

The problem is that I need his no-objection certificate, or NOC, to obtain a move-out permit from my building security. I have made arrangements with different service providers such as movers, Dewa, du and maintenance contractors.

If I cannot get a response from my landlord in the next few days, can the building security prevent me from moving out, forcing me to remain in my apartment (free of rent, presumably) and incur thousands of dirhams worth of fees and cancellation charges? Is there anything I can do to prevent this? JL, Dubai

Building security needs an NOC when tenants move out to guarantee that there are no underlying issues between the parties. Tenants and landlords sometimes leave on bad terms and money is often owed to one or another of the parties. To ensure a smooth transition, one party has to get another to confirm this with an NOC.

In your case, it is only the absence of communication with the landlord that is causing a delay. If you explain your position to the building security, they will have a solution.

Any delays in moving out could have a knock-on effect but, hopefully, common sense will prevail on the part of the security team. The worst-case scenario would be that they may not allow you to move out furniture and other physical items, but you can still move wherever you intend to.

Ensure you continue trying to communicate with your landlord as this will be the best solution.

Mario Volpi is the sales and leasing manager at Engel & Volkers. He has worked in the property sector for more than 35 years in London and Dubai. The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario.volpi@engelvoelkers.com

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

