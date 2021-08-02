How to plan a retirement worth saving for

Most advice about retirement planning focuses on how to save enough money to replace your pay cheque. Photo: Getty Images

But work provides us with a lot more than income. Many of us get a sense of meaning, accomplishment and even identity from what we do. Work also provides social connections and a structure for our days.

Losing all that can be disorienting, which is why experts – including some who have already retired – recommend thinking about how you will replace those aspects of work.

“Most adults don’t want a life of pure leisure,” certified financial planner Barbara O’Neill writes in her book Flipping a Switch: Your Guide to Happiness and Financial Security in Later Life. “They crave a sense of purpose, meaningful daily activities and relationships, and the freedom to do what they want, even if that means continuing to work.”

Envision a typical day

Retirement often starts with a flurry of activity as people travel, visit family and indulge in favourite pastimes. But retirement experts recommend envisioning a more typical day after you’ve checked off some of your bucket list activities. How will you spend each hour, starting from the time you wake up? Who will you spend time with? How will you respond when someone asks “What do you do?”

Ms O’Neill, for example, doesn’t use the word “retired” to describe herself. Instead, she explains that she left Rutgers University after 41 years as a professor and now owns Money Talk Financial Planning Seminars and Publications, where she writes and speaks about personal finance topics.

In fact, research shows that working in retirement is associated with greater happiness. Part-time work also can help you phase into retirement gradually, says financial planner Shelly-Ann Eweka, senior director of financial planning strategy at finance firm TIAA.

Quote Consider working part time to have less employment and more free time so you can ease yourself into it Shelly-Ann Eweka, senior director of financial planning strategy, TIAA

“Some people get really stressed out, because it does seem final,” Ms Eweka says of retirement. “Consider working part time to have less employment and more free time so you can ease yourself into it.”

Sample what retirement looks like

You may want to take your vision of retirement out for a test drive before you quit work, Ms Eweka says. Consider spending a two-week vacation doing what you hope to do in retirement, such as playing golf, travelling, volunteering or looking after the grandkids.

If you’re planning to move to another area, you might rent a home there for a few weeks, if possible. You may discover that the reality meets or exceeds your expectations. If not, you can alter your plans before you commit, Ms Eweka says.

Also, consider how you’ll replace the social interactions you get from work. People with strong social connections tend to be happier, healthier and live longer. You can invest in existing relationships before and after retirement by spending more time with family and friends.

Set designated days and times to regularly connect, either in person or by phone or video call, Ms O’Neill recommends.

But ageing also means you’ll be losing connections as people die or move away. Volunteering, joining community organisations or just getting to know your neighbours better can help you build relationships with new people, Ms O’Neill says. The companionship of a dog, cat or other pet also can contribute to well-being.

Live purposefully

Without a work-imposed structure, some people start to drift, with one day blurring into the next. Setting goals and taking steps to achieve them can help restore a sense of purpose and achievement, Ms O’Neill says.

Ms O’Neill started her post-Rutgers life by setting five goals: finishing the book she was writing; staying active in financial education; cultivating friendships; “doing lots of fun things and new things”; and staying healthy by walking 10,000 steps daily, eating healthy foods and getting at least seven hours of sleep each night.

Tending to your physical well-being is key: 81 per cent of retirees in a 2014 Merrill Lynch study cited good health as a key ingredient for a happy retirement.

Achieving specific, measurable goals can help people redefine their concept of productivity, which is important to many people’s sense of self-worth, Ms O’Neill says. Goals also can help offset a tendency to put things off.

People who are used to saving and delayed gratification may have trouble “flipping the switch” to spending and enjoying their lives, Ms O’Neill says. But time, good health and energy aren’t infinite.

Many people in her 55-plus community in Ocala, Florida, struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic not just because their plans were cancelled, but because of an acute awareness that the clock was ticking, she says.

“It wasn’t just two years lost, it was two good years,” Ms O’Neill says. “You don’t know how many of those you have left.”

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

