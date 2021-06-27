UK's financial regulator bans cryptocurrency exchange Binance

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has said that Binance Group, which operates the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is prohibited from carrying out any activity in the country without its approval.

The regulator said the Binance Group "appear to be offering UK customers a range of products and services via a website, Binance.com".

However, Binance Markets Limited, the company's UK arm, "is not permitted to undertake any regulated activity", it said. No other part of the US-based Binance Group is authorised or licensed to carry out activity in the UK either, it added.

"While we don’t regulate cryptoassets like Bitcoin or Ether, we do regulate certain cryptoasset derivatives (such as futures contracts, contracts for difference and options), as well as those cryptoassets we would consider ‘securities’," the FCA said in a statement. "A firm must be authorised by us to advertise or sell these products in the UK."

Binance is currently the world's biggest exchange for both spot and futures cryptocurrency trading, with 372 coins listed on its exchange, according to Coinmarketcap. By 7.00pm on Sunday, traded volume on the exchange stood at more than $13.8bn during the previous 24 hours, compared with $3.6bn on China-based Huobi Global, the second-biggest exchange.

Regulators are casting a keener eye over cryptocurrencies as investors pile into crypto assets following a trebling of the price of Bitcoin over the past 12 months, leading to an increase in criminal activity through scams and outright theft.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa said in a statement last Thursday that although it doesn't currently regulate the sector, it "is in the process of considering declaring crypto assets as a financial product" to protect the public from scams. This followed accusations that the co-founders of Africrypt, Ameer and Raees Cajee, had absconded with 69,000 Bitcoin worth about $3.6bn.

The pair denied this, telling the BBC through a lawyer that the company, which has ceased trading, had been the victim of a hack and that customers' coin wallets had been compromised.

The price of the biggest cryptocurrency assets recovered on Sunday following a slump earlier in the weekend.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, was up 5.9 per cent at $32,980.90 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. Ether, the second-biggest, traded 3.5 per cent higher at $1,830.27 at 7.19pm UAE time.