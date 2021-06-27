UK's financial regulator bans cryptocurrency exchange Binance

Financial Conduct Authority says company cannot carry out any regulated activities

The Financial Conduct Authority's headquarters in London's Canary Wharf district. The FCA said Binance Group, the operator of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is not authorised to offer financial services in the UK. Reuters
The Financial Conduct Authority's headquarters in London's Canary Wharf district. The FCA said Binance Group, the operator of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is not authorised to offer financial services in the UK. Reuters

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has said that Binance Group, which operates the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is prohibited from carrying out any activity in the country without its approval.

The regulator said the Binance Group "appear to be offering UK customers a range of products and services via a website, Binance.com".

However, Binance Markets Limited, the company's UK arm, "is not permitted to undertake any regulated activity", it said. No other part of the US-based Binance Group is authorised or licensed to carry out activity in the UK either, it added.

Read More

The market cap of the world's biggest cryptocurrency slumped below $600bn as Bitcoin fell more than 8% on Saturday morning. Reuters  Bitcoin experiences another weekend wobble

DFSA sounds alarm on cryptocurrency fraud as UAE regulators consult on technology guidelines

UK's Financial Conduct Authority bans sale of cryptocurrency derivatives to consumers

"While we don’t regulate cryptoassets like Bitcoin or Ether, we do regulate certain cryptoasset derivatives (such as futures contracts, contracts for difference and options), as well as those cryptoassets we would consider ‘securities’," the FCA said in a statement. "A firm must be authorised by us to advertise or sell these products in the UK."

Binance is currently the world's biggest exchange for both spot and futures cryptocurrency trading, with 372 coins listed on its exchange, according to Coinmarketcap. By 7.00pm on Sunday, traded volume on the exchange stood at more than $13.8bn during the previous 24 hours, compared with $3.6bn on China-based Huobi Global, the second-biggest exchange.

Regulators are casting a keener eye over cryptocurrencies as investors pile into crypto assets following a trebling of the price of Bitcoin over the past 12 months, leading to an increase in criminal activity through scams and outright theft.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa said in a statement last Thursday that although it doesn't currently regulate the sector, it "is in the process of considering declaring crypto assets as a financial product" to protect the public from scams. This followed accusations that the co-founders of Africrypt, Ameer and Raees Cajee, had absconded with 69,000 Bitcoin worth about $3.6bn.

The pair denied this, telling the BBC through a lawyer that the company, which has ceased trading, had been the victim of a hack and that customers' coin wallets had been compromised.

The price of the biggest cryptocurrency assets recovered on Sunday following a slump earlier in the weekend.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, was up 5.9 per cent at $32,980.90 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. Ether, the second-biggest, traded 3.5 per cent higher at $1,830.27 at 7.19pm UAE time.

Published: June 27, 2021 08:23 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A pupil wearing a protective face mask paints as she attends her class at Al-Mizhar American Academy. Shruti Jain / The National

Half of Dubai private school pupils now back for in-person classes

Education
A photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2013 shows a newly made 'Shahed 129' drone in Tehran. AFP

Iran has drones with 7,000km range, says IRGC head

MENA
The network will carry freight across the UAE. Giuseppe Cacace / AFP

Inside the UAE railway network’s nerve centre

Transport
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams