Sawiris-backed Endeavour Mining makes debut on London Stock Exchange

Egyptian billionaire is largest shareholder of West Africa’s biggest gold producer

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris' La Mancha Holding owns 19 per cent of Endeavour Mining's shares. Photo: Reuters
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris' La Mancha Holding owns 19 per cent of Endeavour Mining's shares. Photo: Reuters

Endeavour Mining, West Africa’s biggest gold producer, made its debut on the London Stock Exchange on Monday as it seeks to tap into a new pool of investors.

The London-based company’s entire issued ordinary share capital of 250,491,755 shares was admitted to the LSE's premium listing segment, Endeavour said.

Shares in the company, which is backed by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, will trade on the LSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange, where the miner was first listed, under the symbol “EDV”.

“Our listing marks the start of the next phase of our evolution and will see us become the largest pure gold producer on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, with access to a deeper pool of capital,” said Endeavour president and chief executive Sebastien de Montessus.

Endeavour’s top institutional investors include Mr Sawiris’s La Mancha Holding, which owns 19 per cent, followed by Van Eck Associates and BlackRock Investment Management.

Endeavour did not raise capital in conjunction with its London listing.

The share price was at £1,705 ($2,407) as of market close on Monday.

In preparation for the LSE listing, Endeavour Mining was created as the parent company of Endeavour Mining Corporation.

Trading in the shares of Endeavour Mining Corporation will continue on the TSX until 9.30am Eastern Time on Wednesday, when trading will begin under the new corporate structure.

On the TSX, the stock price of EDV’s ordinary shares was down 4.7 per cent to C$28.69 ($23.63) as of 2pm on Monday.

Read More

The precious metal has been out of favour since its price peaked at $2,084 an ounce in August 2020, at the height of pandemic uncertainty. Getty ImagesIs now the time to buy gold?

Billionaires: Naguib Sawiris joins Egypt's gold rush

9 Pyramids Lounge: a visit to the first restaurant on Egypt's Giza Pyramids plateau

Endeavour, incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2002, is one of the world’s top 10 gold producers, with mines in Senegal, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, after an acquisition spree over the past year.

In 2019, a deal with Egypt-focused gold mining company Centamin failed to materialise.

But Endeavour then acquired two Canadian mining companies operating in West Africa, Semafo in July last year and Teranga Gold Corporation in February.

In March, Endeavour completed its previously announced $200 million investment by La Mancha, a privately held international gold investment vehicle chaired by Mr Sawiris.

With a net worth of $3.2 billion, Mr Sawiris is part of Egypt’s wealthiest family and built his fortune in telecoms.

He is chief executive of Orascom Investment Holding with interests in financial services, telecoms and resorts.

He has recently been keen on gold exploration. In February, AKH Gold, a subsidiary of Altus Strategies, which is backed by Mr Sawiris, signed four contracts worth $4.1m to explore nine blocks in Egypt’s gold-rich Eastern Desert.

Meanwhile, Endeavour is looking to produce about 1.5 million ounces of gold every year until the end of 2023, increasing to 1.6 million ounces in 2025.

“Over the past few years, we have built a resilient business, with a high-quality asset base made up of low cost, long-mine life assets, attractive development projects and additional exploration potential,” Mr de Montessus said.

“This underpins our attractive shareholder returns policy that we believe will create value for investors across the cycle.”

Published: June 15, 2021 12:35 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'we're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
The Taj Mahal mausoleum is seen deserted apart from a few monkeys sprawling around the fountain area of the monument, after an order by the administration was issued to close all protected monuments and tourist spots for a duration of a month to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus infections in Agra on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Pawan SHARMA / AFP)

Taj Mahal to reopen on Wednesday, as India eases Covid-19 restrictions

Asia
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn made a spectacular escape from Japan at the end of 2019, making his way by private jet to Lebanon. His accomplices have been extradited by the US to Japan and have plead guilty. Reuters

Carlos Ghosn accomplices plead guilty to helping him escape Japan

Business
Israelis celebrate the confirmation of a new coalition government, in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem. AFP

Crowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government

MENA
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams