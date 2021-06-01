Norway's $1.3tn wealth fund unlikely to replicate past growth, chief executive says

Nicolai Tangen, the chief executive of the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, says "we are extremely unlikely to have any kind of repeat" of the returns that equities and bonds have returned over the past 25 years. Reuters

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund is unlikely to offer the same high returns in coming decades as it has over the past 25 years, its chief executive Nicolai Tangen said.

Monday marked the 25th anniversary of the Norwegian government's first cash injection to the central bank to help establish what has since become the world's largest such fund.

Set up to pool state revenues from Norway's oil and gas production and prevent the economy from overheating, the fund was then turned into a sovereign wealth fund in 1998.

It has since had a net return of 4.42 per cent, above its long-term target of 4 per cent, mostly due to strong returns in the past decade.

But that is unlikely to continue, Mr Tangen told Reuters.

"Now we have record low interest rates and record-high stock markets. With record-low interest rates, they are unlikely to go down further," Tangen said, adding that the relationship between risk and return was now different, for both bonds and stocks.

"So we are extremely unlikely to have any kind of repeat of the last 25 years," he added.

When it first became a sovereign wealth fund it only invested in government bonds, with corporate bonds, stocks and real estate added later. Last year, the fund was allowed to take direct stakes in renewable projects.

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish's Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Last five meetings 2013: South Korea 0-2 Brazil 2002: South Korea 2-3 Brazil 1999: South Korea 1-0 Brazil 1997: South Korea 1-2 Brazil 1995: South Korea 0-1 Brazil Note: All friendlies

The Intruder Director: Deon Taylor Starring: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good One star

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

T20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER Results UAE beat Nigeria by five wickets Hong Kong beat Canada by 32 runs Friday fixtures 10am, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi – Ireland v Jersey 7.30pm, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – Canada v Oman

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

THE DETAILS Solo: A Star Wars Story Director: Ron Howard 2/5

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Sunday's Super Four matches Dubai, 3.30pm

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

How to help Send "thenational" to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

MATCH INFO Sheffield United 0 Wolves 2 (Jimenez 3', Saiss 6) Man of the Match Romain Saiss (Wolves)

