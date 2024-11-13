Saudi Arabia's PIF to sell 2% stake in STC in estimated $1bn deal

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is selling 2 per cent of its stake, or 100 million shares, in Saudi Telecom Company, the kingdom's biggest mobile operator, according to a regulatory filing with the Tadawul stock exchange.

The stake is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion, based on STC's most recent closing price. Still PIF will remain STC’s largest shareholder following the sale, with almost 62 per cent holding. STC, which offers digital products and services across the Middle East and North Africa region, will not receive any proceeds from the sale, the statement said.

STC's shares have jumped more than 4.4 per cent since the start of the year. They closed 0.4 per cent down to 41.1 Saudi riyals ($10.94) a share on Wednesday.

Riyadh-based sovereign wealth fund PIF, with more than $930 billion of assets under management, plans to sell its stake through an Accelerated Bookbuild Offering (ABO) aimed at institutional – large investor – buyers.

Unlike traditional offerings, an ABO is completed in a short time frame – usually within a single trading day – allowing the seller to raise capital or offload shares quickly without disrupting the market over a longer period.

The Saudi exchange will have a special pre-market session before the regular market opening on Thursday specifically for large, negotiated deals involving STC shares, according to the statement posted on Tadawul.

The pre-market session will allow certain investors to place big trades for STC shares in bulk before the regular trading hours begin. Regular market will be unaffected as the usual market schedule for other stocks won’t change, and trading for all securities will start as usual.

Any deals made during the pre-market session for STC will be listed on the Saudi exchange’s website for transparency, the statement added.

The PIF, which raised $3.2 billion by offloading a 6 per cent stake in STC in December 2021, has hired Saudi National Bank and Goldman Sachs to complete the share sale in STC.

The fund is a central plank of the kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative that seeks to diversify the Arab world's largest economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

Last month, its governor Yasir Al Rumayyan said the sovereign wealth fund plans to slash its foreign portfolio by about a third and focus more on domestic markets as it looks to establish the kingdom as the global hub of artificial intelligence.

In August, the PIF said its assets under management jumped 29 per cent to 2.87 trillion Saudi riyals ($765 billion) in 2023 as it solidified its Saudi holdings and diversified its international portfolio of assets.

The annualised returns for the sovereign fund since 2017 rose to 8.7 per cent in 2023, up from 8 per cent a year earlier, the fund said in its annual report.

Tree of Hell Starring: Raed Zeno, Hadi Awada, Dr Mohammad Abdalla Director: Raed Zeno Rating: 4/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power: 154bhp Torque: 250Nm Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option Price: From Dh79,600 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

COMPANY PROFILE ● Company: Bidzi ● Started: 2024 ● Founders: Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid ● Based: Dubai, UAE ● Industry: M&A ● Funding size: Bootstrapped ● No of employees: Nine

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Specs%3A%202024%20McLaren%20Artura%20Spider %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20and%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20power%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20700hp%20at%207%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20torque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20720Nm%20at%202%2C250rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330kph%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1.14%20million%20(%24311%2C000)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

TRAINING FOR TOKYO A typical week's training for Sebastian, who is competing at the ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon on March 8-9: Four swim sessions (14km)

Three bike sessions (200km)

Four run sessions (45km)

Two strength and conditioning session (two hours)

One session therapy session at DISC Dubai

Two-three hours of stretching and self-maintenance of the body ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.