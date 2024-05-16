Dow reaches 40,000 for first time on rate cut hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed above 40,000 for the first time on Thursday as recent inflation data boosted hopes that US interest rates will go down this year

It reached a high of 40,043 on Thursday morning before climbing down to 39,988 during midday trading.

The stock market index had flirted with 40,000 earlier this year before slightly climbing down over fears of rate cut delays.

Sparking the latest Wall Street charge was a recent reprieve in the US’s stubbornly elevated inflation rates.

The Labour Department on Wednesday reported headline and core inflation climbed down to 3.4 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively, in April.

Markets took Wednesday's report to mean inflation has resumed its downward path, opening the door for the Federal Reserve to cut US rates later this year. Markets anticipate the Fed will begin lowering its target range by a quarter point in September, CME Group data showed.

“The Dow 40,000 milestone also shows how resilient the US economy has been, at a time where there was a plethora of calls for a recession,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

“The overarching importance of crossing these big round numbers is that it brings Wall Street news to Main Street, at least for a day. It also serves as an affirmation that corporate earnings are growing, and that investor confidence remains robust.”

Other major indexes also continued their upward climb on Thursday.

The S&P 500 rose 5.43 points after hitting 5,300 for the first time on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.08 per cent at midday on Thursday after reaching an all-time high of 16,797.