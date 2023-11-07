Uber swings to $221m profit in Q3 on higher bookings

Ride-hailing company Uber swung to a net profit of $221 million in the third quarter, compared with a $1.2 billion loss in the same period last year, driven by an increase in gross bookings and overall sales.

Its operating income stood at $394 million in the quarter that ended on September 30, up from a loss of $495 million year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the California-based company’s third-quarter revenue rose 11 per cent on an annual basis to nearly $9.3 billion, short of analysts’ expectations of $9.5 billion.

“Our relentless focus on improving the product experience for both consumers and drivers continued to power profitable growth, with trip growth accelerating to 25 per cent,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive.

“Uber’s core business is stronger than ever as we enter the busiest period of the year."

More to follow ...