Russian rouble flounders as sanctions and war spending bite

The Russian rouble plunged to a 16-month low on Monday as the war in Ukraine continues to affect the country's economy.

On the Moscow Exchange, the rouble sank as low as 101.75, but by afternoon had pared some of its losses to increase 1.8 per cent for the day.

Since the beginning of the year, the rouble has shed about 26 per cent of its value against the dollar and is now roughly equal to one US cent.

What's behind the rouble's slide?

Russia's economy is struggling with the costs of the war in Ukraine and reduced revenue from oil and gas.

In addition, imports have surged in recent months, creating demand for the dollar and other major currencies, further weakening the rouble.

Timothy Ash, senior strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said that currency's slide is driven by sanctions and capital flight as Russians look to move their money out of the country.

“In recent months, what we've seen is oil price cap beginning to work, the erosion of Russia's reserves and generally, sanctions,” he told The National.

“You can import stuff you want but getting around sanctions costs extra money. So that's all reflected in a current account and trade position that deteriorates and more demand for dollars.”

He added that remittance data showed that wealthier Russians were apparently finding ways to get around sanctions and capital controls.

“Russians have been getting their money out and that's continued and headlines about a currency weakness leads to more capital flight,” he explained.

Interest rates likely to rise

Concern over the rouble's standing has prompted the central bank to organise a surprise meeting for Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's economic adviser Maxim Oreshkin said in an op-ed for the Tass news agency that the Kremlin wanted a strong rouble and that loose monetary policy was the main cause behind the currency's weakening.

Earlier in the war, the country's central bank raised its key rate to 20 per cent as it battled a currency collapse, before gradually lowering it to its current rate of 8.5 per cent.

READ MORE Russia launches first Moon mission in nearly 50 years

Promsvyazbank analyst Denis Popov predicted another rate increase, following on from the central bank's 100-basis-point increase on July 21.

“Roubles should become more expensive to limit demand, including for imports,” Mr Popov said.

The bank may also seek to limit the rouble liquidity surplus and even tighten rules on cross-border capital flows, he said.

What's next?

The rouble could sink further to 115 to 120 per dollar, Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov warned in a note published earlier by financial firms.

“For the decline in the rouble to end,” Mr Antonov said, “we need to wait for a reduction in imports or decisive steps by the monetary authorities.”

Mr Ash said he believes that interest rates could go up to 10 per cent and beyond in the coming months, but declined to predict where the currency could eventually fall amid uncertainty over the war's course.

“Whatever they do, they're gonna have to do it quickly to reestablish confidence. At the moment, confidence is pretty much lacking.”