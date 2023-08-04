RAK Ceramics posts drop in Q2 profit as revenue falls due to currency depreciation

RAK Ceramics, one of the world’s biggest producers of ceramic products, reported a 26 per cent annual drop in its second-quarter net profit as revenue for the period declined.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company declined to Dh69.6 million ($18.95 million) for the three months to the end of June, it said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the quarter dropped by 6 per cent year-on-year to Dh872 million.

The drop in revenue was caused by “market pressure, currency depreciation and rising interest cost”, RAK Ceramics said.

First-half net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company dropped to Dh143 million, from Dh147.8 million in the same period last year.

However, the revenue in the six-month period increased by nearly 3 per cent to Dh1.75 billion.

The rise in first-half revenue was “mainly driven by faucets business consolidation”, the company said.

The company’s board proposed an interim dividend distribution of 10 fils per share (Dh99.4 million) for first half of 2023.

Founded in 1989, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational centres in Europe, the Mena region, Asia, North and South America, and Australia.

The company has the capacity to produce 118 million square metres of tiles, five million pieces of sanitary ware, 24 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.5 million pieces of faucets a year at its manufacturing plants in the UAE, India, Bangladesh and Europe.

Ceramics manufacturers globally are facing headwinds as supply chain challenges remain amid shortages of raw material and high energy prices. Currency volatility and inflation have hit customers amid tough global economic conditions.

Looking ahead, RAK Ceramics said it will continue to make progress on its expansion plans across its various markets.

In the UAE, the company’s tableware capacity expansion (additional 10 million pieces) remains on schedule, it said. “Completion is expected in Q3 2023, while commercial production is targeted in Q4 2023,” the company said.

Expansion of other greenfield projects in Bangladesh will also continue, it added.