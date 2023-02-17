Adnoc Gas IPO: Abu Dhabi company aims to list 4% stake on ADX

Adnoc aims to float about 4 per cent of its gas business in an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, it said on Friday.

The state energy company will sell more than 3 billion shares in gas processing and marketing company Adnoc Gas, it said.

The offer price will be “determined based on the offer price range”, which will be announced on the first day of the offer period, which begins on February 23 for the first and second tranche of subscribers.

The offer period for the first tranche, which is open to individual investors, is expected to close on March 1 while the second tranche, which will be open to institutional investors, is expected to close on March 2.

Adnoc Gas is expected to list on the ADX on March 13, it said.

After the offering, Adnoc will own about 91 per cent of the shares, all of which will have been paid in-full, it said. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, will own approximately 5 per cent.

In November, Adnoc approved plans to combine the operations, maintenance and marketing of Adnoc Gas Processing and Adnoc LNG into one consolidated entity. The new entity, Adnoc Gas, began operations on January 1.

Adnoc Gas, which will operate eight gas processing sites and a pipeline network of more than 3,250km, is expected to unlock “significant” financial and operational opportunities, the company said.

With capacity of about 10 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, Adnoc Gas aims to serve a wider range of domestic and international customers with an expanding portfolio of gas products.

“Natural gas is central to the energy transition and, as the UAE’s gas champion, Adnoc Gas is well positioned to responsibly harness our significant natural gas resources while driving efficiencies, delivering value and reliably supplying this key fuel to meet the world’s growing energy needs,” said Khaled Al Zaabi, Adnoc's acting group chief financial officer.

“This is the fifth occasion where we are bringing an Adnoc company to the market in as many years, and we are delighted to, once again, offer international and local investors a highly compelling investment opportunity.”

Adnoc has listed its distribution and drilling businesses, as well as Fertiglobe and Borouge on the ADX.

Adnoc Gas, which receives its feedstock from the parent company, produces methane, ethane, propane and butane (liquid petroleum gases), paraffinic naphtha condensate and sulphur.

The gas processing and marketing company also produces liquefied natural gas while its industrial gases business produces gaseous and liquid nitrogen, liquid oxygen and a mix of krypton and xenon.

“Adnoc Gas is a vital component of the UAE’s energy system and is at the heart of the country’s goals of achieving gas self-sufficiency and becoming a gas net exporter,” said the company's acting chief executive, Ahmed Alebri.

“With anticipated substantial and consistent revenues and resilient margins, we believe that Adnoc Gas is well positioned to benefit from robust long-term demand trends for global gas, whilst playing a critical role in driving decarbonisation in line with the UAE’s Net-Zero strategy.”