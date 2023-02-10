PayPal's quarter profit jumps 15% on higher payment volumes

PayPal’s fourth-quarter net profit rose 15 per cent year on year driven by a surge in total payment volumes as more people opted for online payment in the post-pandemic era.

The global payments company’s net profit in three months to December 31 climbed to $921 million. But it was more than 30 per cent down on a quarterly basis.

Revenue during the period increased 7 per cent annually to nearly $7.4 billion. Its earnings for each share rose 19 per cent yearly to $0.81 in the last quarter.

The company’s total payment volumes processed during the quarter jumped 5 per cent annually to more than $357.3 billion.

“2022 was a transformative year for PayPal," said the company’s president and chief executive, Dan Schulman.

"We invested in our platform to better serve our customers while focusing on streamlining our business.

“We will continue this work throughout 2023, and I am confident that we are well-positioned to utilise our unique assets to remain a market leader in digital payments."

Operating income for the company increased 18 per cent on an annualised basis to $1.2 billion in the December quarter.

PayPal's shares closed 1.63 per cent down at $78.42 at the close of trading on Thursday. The company's stock has declined about 35 per cent over the past year.

For the full 2022 fiscal year, PayPal’s net profit dropped nearly 42 per cent annually to more than $2.4 billion, while revenue increased 8.4 per cent to more than $27.5 billion.

“Our 2022 results demonstrate the ongoing progress we are making to optimise our cost structure while continuing to invest in our high-conviction initiatives,” said Gabrielle Rabinovitch, PayPal’s acting chief financial officer and senior vice president.

“We believe PayPal’s combination of scale, profitability and stability is a strategic advantage as we navigate this dynamic environment."

The company’s total payment transactions surged 13 per cent year on year to 6 billion during the last quarter.

It added 2.9 million net new active accounts in the previous quarter, with total active accounts reaching 435 million, an annual jump of 2 per cent.

PayPal said it expected its revenue to grow 7.5 cent and earnings per share to hover in the range of $0.62 to $0.64 in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year.

Last month, PayPal also announced it was laying off 2,000 employees, about 7 per cent of its workforce.

Mr Schulman said the company had worked over the past year to adapt to “the challenging macroeconomic environment”.

Despite reducing its costs and recalibrating resources to focus on core strategic priorities, it still needs to cut staff numbers, he said in a memo to staff last month.

PayPal’s total cash, cash equivalents, and investments totalled $15.9 billion, while its debt stood at $10.8 billion as of December 31.