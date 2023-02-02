Borouge's revenue rises 8% in 2022 on higher sales volumes

Borouge, the joint venture between Adnoc and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis, said its 2022 revenue rose by 8.2 per cent from a year earlier on higher sales volumes.

Revenue for the 12-month period ending December climbed to $6.72 billion, from $6.22 billion in 2021, the company said on Thursday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Total sales volume grew by about 15 per cent as Borouge ramped up production from its fifth polypropylene unit (PP5), which raised the company’s production capacity by 500,000 tonnes a year.

“We are pleased to report our strong 12-month financial results, which demonstrate the resilience and efficiency of our business and our ability to achieve significant volume and revenue growth in the face of challenging market conditions,” said chief executive Hazeem Al Suwaidi.

“As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, we will continue to execute on our commitment to organic growth, as well as explore new opportunities for expansion in the UAE and internationally, where they complement our long-term growth strategy.”

More to follow …