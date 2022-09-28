ADX signs agreement with Muscat Securities Exchange for dual listings

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has signed preliminary agreements with Muscat bourse and the sultanate’s Clearing and Depository Company that allow dual listing of Muscat-traded companies in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement between Muscat Securities Exchange and the ADX, the Arab world’s second-largest exchange by market value, sets out the legal foundations for dual listing of securities across the two markets, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday.

The pact “unifies and defines the required operational, administrative and technical procedures to achieve effective cooperation and coordination”, it said.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of President Sheikh Mohamed's visit to Oman.

In a separate deal with Muscat Clearing and Depository Company, the ADX agreed to further develop clearing and central depository functions in the two markets.

The initial agreement will allow each party to obtain the required permits and approvals to collaborate, and to establish joint working committees on issues of common interest, the Media Office said.