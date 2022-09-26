Euro slumps to all-time low against dollar as Italy's Giorgia Meloni leads polls

The euro slid to a fresh 20-year low on Monday, with trading approaching 96 cents against the US dollar, the steepest decline in two decades, as a far right party leading Italy's election rattled investor confidence.

The single currency, which came into physical circulation in 2002, slumped to $0.9631 against the greenback at 8.47am UAE time.

The euro has been trading below or near parity since mid-August amid a historic energy crisis in Europe compounding the effects of surging inflation. The currency has dropped more than 15 per cent against the dollar this year.

Exit polls in Italy's snap elections show Giorgia Meloni, who heads the far right Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party, leading. She has campaigned on an anti-European platform and her coming to power would mark the first far-right-led government since the Second World War.

The elections took place on Sunday after the collapse in July of Mario Draghi’s government, which had restored Italy's influence and credibility. His resignation prompted Italian bonds yields to rise as prices fell.

Monetary tightening by central banks around the world to tame inflation and a strengthening US dollar that has reached a record high this year has also put pressure on the euro and other major currencies.

Italy, which has about 2.6 trillion euros ($2.5 trillion) of sovereign debt, the world's third largest after the US and Japan, faces higher debt costs as the European Central Bank raises interest rates.

The ECB raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on September 8 and indicated further increases are coming as Europe is likely to slide into a recession.

The euro area annual inflation rate was 9.1 per cent in August 2022, up from 8.9 per cent in July. A year earlier, the rate was 3.0 per cent. EU annual inflation was 10.1 per cent in August 2022, up from 9.8 per cent in July.

Weak economic indicators and the anticipation of a right-wing win in Italy's polls piled pressure on the currency and markets on Friday.

The EuroStoxx index fell by 2.3 per cent. It is down about 23 per cent this year.

The release of the eurozone purchasing managers index (PMI) on Friday showed that business conditions deteriorated further in September.

The S&P Global flash eurozone composite PMI fell to a 20-month low, sliding to 48.2 from 48.9 in August. This is the third consecutive reading below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. A reading below 50 indicates deteriorating conditions.