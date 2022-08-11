Dewa's second-quarter net income climbs 40% on revenue surge

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority reported a 40 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit as revenue rose on increased power demand in the emirate.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the three-month period to the end of June climbed to Dh2.41 billion ($654 million), Dewa said in a bourse filing on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the the April to June period climbed more than 14 per cent to Dh7bn.

For the first six months of the year, Dewa’s net income climbed almost 39 per cent on an annual basis to Dh3.14bn. Revenue for the reporting period rose 15 per cent year-on-year to Dh12.08bn.

“Continued focus on project delivery, innovation and accelerating our digital transformation has bolstered our results through the first six months of 2022,” Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa, said.

“We maintain significant capacity to deploy capital through a disciplined investment strategy with a focus on meeting the aspirations of the emirate of Dubai.”

More to follow ...