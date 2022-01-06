Abu Dhabi's Al Qudra Holding to allow 30% foreign ownership of shares

The company is also tendering for $5.4bn worth of projects as it seeks to expand operations

ABU DHABI - UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - 14JAN2013 - Share holders watch the display of share market at (ADX) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Ravindranath K / The National
Mary Sophia
Jan 6, 2022

Abu Dhabi-listed company Al Qudra Holding is permitting non-Emiratis to own a maximum of 30 per cent of its capital as it seeks to further diversify its holdings and shareholder base.

The decision to permit foreign ownership of its shares was passed in the company's general assembly meeting on December 12 and necessary approvals were secured, Al Qudra said in a filing on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Non-Emiratis have already begun trading in Al Qudra shares following the receipt of approvals, the statement added.

The company plans to expand its operations and tender for projects worth Dh20 billion ($5.4bn), Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, chairman of Al Qudra Holding, said.

Read More
Alpha Dhabi to invest $272m in Abu Dhabi's Ta'ziz
Abu Dhabi awards $288m in tenders to companies holding in-country value certificates

“Over the past few months, the Board of Directors has been focusing on enhancing the company’s capabilities, expanding its operations and diversifying its portfolio through acquisitions and launching new projects in various sectors. Such efforts are in line with an ambitious strategic plan that aims to put Al Qudra Holding at the forefront of the UAE’s investment sector,” the company said.

Al Qudra Holding operates across sectors including real estate, services, hospitality and diversified investments, and has 12 subsidiaries.

The group has built a large portfolio since it began operations in 2005, including Manarah Bay, a multi-use project spanning about 52,000 square metres in Abu Dhabi, and Barary Ain Al Fayda Development in Al Ain, which includes 2,500 residential units.

Last month, Al Qudra Holding completed the acquisition of Tamouh Investments from International Holding Company with consideration of mandatory convertible bonds worth Dh2.24bn, which will be converted into issued share capital of AI Qudra. The deal increased Al Qudra’s capital to Dh5.5bn.

Tamouh Investments is a primary developer of key projects in Abu Dhabi, including Marina Square, City of Lights, Fantasy Island and the Royal Group headquarters.

Earlier this week, Alpha Dhabi said it had acquired a 25.24 per cent stake in Al Qudra as part of its broader strategic investment plan.

Updated: January 6th 2022, 1:14 PM
BusinessEconomyAbu DhabiStock Markets
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi's Al Qudra to allow 30% foreign ownership of shares
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding completes deal to sell 23% stake in Four Seasons
An image that illustrates this article Tesla's adds $144bn to market value after record fourth-quarter deliveries
An image that illustrates this article Evergrande's shares rally as they resume trading