France's parcel delivery company GeoPost, a holding company owned by Le Groupe La Poste, bought 20.15 per cent of Dubai-listed courier Aramex, sending the UAE company's shares surging on Wednesday.

The French firm's acquisition of 295 million shares in Aramex values the deal at Dh1.4 billion ($381m), according to a filing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Aramex's shares jumped as much as 14 .92 per cent following the announcement.

More to follow...