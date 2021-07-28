Breaking News: Alpha Dhabi profit skyrockets on acquisitions

Company bought hospitality assets worth Dh2.5bn during the first half of the year

Sarmad Khan
Jul 28, 2021

Alpha Dhabi Holding, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company, reported a sharp rise in second quarter net income as it continues to expand business through strategic acquisitions.

Net income attributable to for the three months to the end of June climbed to Dh731.12 million, from Dh28.45m a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Its quarterly net income after tax climbed to Dh1.62bn, from Dh27.75m from a the second quarter of 2020.

The rise in profitability reflects “the impact of the transformative change during the year”, the company said.

More to follow

