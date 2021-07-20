Nasdaq to spin out private market in joint venture with major banks

The outside of the Nasdaq market site in New York. Reuters

Nasdaq said on Tuesday it will spin out its Private Market to form a new platform for trading unlisted company shares through a joint venture with a number of major banks.

The exchange said the new company, in which Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and SVB Financial Group (owner of the Silicon Valley Bank) are investing, will establish "an institutional-grade, centralised secondary trading venue" for companies, brokers and investors to trade in private company shares.

“Using the scale and distribution of our joint venture partners alongside our market leading technology and markets experience, Nasdaq Private Market will become the go-to marketplace that connects and manages the need of the entire private ecosystem through one platform,” said Nasdaq Private Market president Eric Folkemer.

More on markets UBS shares rise after surge in fee income lifts profit

The Nasdaq Private Market was first set up in 2014 to provide a way to allow private companies to trade shares ahead of a stock market listing.

The ever-greater sums of funding allocated to private equity – more than $4.95 trillion in the five years between 2016 and 2020, according to Bain & Company – mean that fast-growing companies often stay private for much longer.

As a result, they "need the ability to offer their employees a safe and easy way to generate liquidity while they are building their businesses”, said Greg Becker, chief executive of SVB Financial Group.

“Together with Nasdaq and this impressive consortium of leading banks, we are establishing a secondary trading venue for private company stock that will offer our clients a path to employee retention in an environment where access to talent is one of the biggest challenges.”

Over the past five years, 477 private companies serving 59,000 shareholders have completed transactions on the Nasdaq Private Market, executing more than $30 billion worth of transactions, the exchange said.

The new platform will allow companies to better manage changes to equity structures and equity-linked pay as well as allowing continuous trading to provide better price discovery ahead of any listing, it added.

Nasdaq earned $2.9bn in revenue last year, a 15 per cent increase on 2019, while net income grew 10.8 per cent to $224 million.

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Brave CF 27 fight card Welterweight:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (champion, FRA) v Jarrah Al Selawe (JOR) Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (TUN) v Alex Martinez (CAN) Welterweight:

Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) v Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) Middleweight:

Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Rustam Chsiev (RUS)

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) v Christofer Silva (BRA) Super lightweight:

Alex Nacfur (BRA) v Dwight Brooks (USA) Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) v Tariq Ismail (CAN)

Chris Corton (PHI) v Zia Mashwani (PAK) Featherweight:

Sulaiman (KUW) v Abdullatip (RUS) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) v Mohammad Al Katib (JOR)

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”