Investment in clean energy tech needs to triple to hit climate goals

Achieving net zero goals in 2050 will be impossible if clean energy innovation is not fast enough. Reuters

Government spending to develop clean energy technologies needs to triple this decade in order to prevent the worst effects of climate change, according to the International Energy Agency.

As the rapid acceleration of wind and solar farms have significantly decreased emissions from electricity, other emissions-heavy industries still need to develop new technologies to reduce their carbon footprint. To scale up fast enough to reach mid-century climate goals, governments will need to ramp up spending on clean energy research and development by 2030, the IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol said in an interview.

“In the absence of much faster clean energy innovation, achieving net zero goals in 2050 will be all but impossible,” Mr Birol said. “Setting ambitious climate goals is a courageous policy decision, but realising them requires more than courage.”

While many technologies to reduce carbon emissions from high-polluting sectors like steel and chemical production and shipping already exist, they will need funding to develop to the point that they’re ready to be deployed at industrial scale, according to IEA’s special report on clean energy innovation.

More than half of the emissions reductions needed to get the world on a sustainable path will come from technologies that are currently at the prototype stage, including producing steel without the need for coal, or early-adoption stage, such as producing hydrogen from splitting water in electrolyzers.

Heavy industries generally invest in 25-year cycles, with the next round expected to begin around 2030. As governments around the world look to invest billions or trillions of dollars to pull economies out of the coronavirus-triggered slump, aligning those investments to create markets for new clean technologies can avoid locking in emissions that would delay the timeline for hitting crucial climate goals. As much as 60 billion tons of emissions, about twice what the world spewed out in 2019, could be prevented if money is spent in these new markets, the IEA’s report said.

Investments in prototype and demonstration-stage technologies could need as much as $350 billion (Dh1.2 trillion) a year over the next two decades to meet sustainable energy and climate goals, the IEA found.

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH STATS Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen) Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars