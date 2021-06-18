IMF looks to tackle climate change through carbon pricing minimums

The IMF has said an international carbon price floor offers a 'realistic prospect' to combat climate change. AFP

Can market mechanisms be used to effectively combat climate change? The International Monetary Fund believes so.

A new paper released by IMF researchers proposes creating an international carbon price floor in an effort to reduce greenhouse gases and carbon emissions over the next decade.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries have committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

But the IMF says more needs to be done in the immediate future to prevent the global temperature from rising 2°C above pre-industrial standards.

This is the point at which scientists say the already considerable effects of climate change will become even more devastating.

The IMF says to keep global warming below 2 degrees, carbon emissions need to be cut between a quarter to a half by 2030.

That’s a tall order – and one that would be difficult to achieve if it required every country in the world to get on board.

Instead, the IMF proposes creating a carbon price floor of around $75 per tonne for only a handful of the wealthiest and highest-emitting countries.

The average global emissions price is currently $3 per tonne.

“First, it would focus on a small number of large emitters, such as some or all G20 countries,'' Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an event at the Brookings Institution, in Washington, on climate co-operation.

“This would make negotiations easier and could still cover a big percentage of global emissions, thereby taking a major step towards the cuts in greenhouse gases we need.”

If China, India, the US, EU, UK and Canada – which are expected to contribute more than two thirds of carbon emissions by 2030 – commit to a $75-per-tonne price floor, that could help reduce emissions by 23 per cent.

Ms Georgieva told Friday's Brookings event that the proposed carbon pricing floor agreement would be “flexible, pragmatic and equitable and account for different responsibilities across countries with different pricing based on different development levels and historical emissions".

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 FILES-AUSTRALIA-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE An aerial view of the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of the Whitsunday Islands, along the central coast of Queensland. AFP (AFP)

A pricing floor would be different from a carbon tax, in that it could “work through other policy measures – such as regulation or emissions trading – that achieve equivalent outcomes," she said.

Pointing to recent collaborative efforts countries have taken to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and to jump-start the world economy, Ms Georgieva says that when needed, consensus and agreement can be reached.

She hopes same can be said for an international carbon price floor.

The Paris Agreement was signed by 195 parties in 2016. Countries are currently submitting revised pledges ahead of November's Cop26 Glasgow climate conference in Scotland.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

